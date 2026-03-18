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Home > World News > Dubai Under Iranian Attack: Massive Explosions Rock City As Tehran Fires Missiles, UAE Air Defences Go On High Alert After Ali Larijani Killing

Dubai Under Iranian Attack: Massive Explosions Rock City As Tehran Fires Missiles, UAE Air Defences Go On High Alert After Ali Larijani Killing

Loud explosions rocked Dubai early Wednesday as Iran escalated retaliatory strikes across the Gulf. UAE air defence systems intercepted incoming missiles and drones, lighting up the city’s skyline. The offensive follows the killing of Iranian power broker Ali Larijani.

Explosions in Dubai as Iran launches missiles, UAE air defences respond after Ali Larijani killing escalates tensions. Photo: Gemini.
Explosions in Dubai as Iran launches missiles, UAE air defences respond after Ali Larijani killing escalates tensions. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 18, 2026 07:37:24 IST

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Dubai Under Iranian Attack: Massive Explosions Rock City As Tehran Fires Missiles, UAE Air Defences Go On High Alert After Ali Larijani Killing

Several loud explosions were reported in Dubai in the early hours of Wednesday, as Iran intensified its retaliatory strikes across Gulf countries. Tehran has launched a broader offensive involving a barrage of missiles and drones targeting Israel and regional allies. The United States embassy in Baghdad was also among the sites targeted.

The latest wave of missile strikes is widely seen as retaliation for the killing of Ali Larijani, Iran’s former secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. Larijani was considered one of the most powerful figures in the country after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

UAE Air Defences Activated in Dubai Amid Missile and Drone Threats

Dubai authorities confirmed that the city’s air defence systems were actively intercepting incoming threats. Officials said the sounds heard across the city were linked to these defensive operations.

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“The UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran,” a spokesperson for the UAE Ministry of Defence said. “The sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones.”

Authorities further stated that the country has faced sustained attacks since the conflict began, with more than 2,000 Iranian drones and missiles targeting the UAE. Local reports indicated that more than a dozen missiles struck Dubai on Tuesday evening alone.

Visuals Show UAE Night Sky Lit by Explosions

Videos circulating on social media captured intense flashes and explosions illuminating Dubai’s skyline, underscoring the scale and severity of the attacks. The visuals showed what appeared to be multiple intercepts and impacts across the city.

Iran confirmed Larijani’s death earlier, following reports that he had been targeted. The escalation in attacks on Gulf states appears to be part of Tehran’s response.

UAE Central Bank Announces Financial Resilience Package

Amid the ongoing crisis, the UAE Central Bank has moved to reinforce confidence in the country’s financial system. According to reports, it has approved a comprehensive financial institution resilience package aimed at strengthening the stability of the banking sector.

The central bank noted that the total liquidity held by UAE banks with the regulator, along with their net eligible assets for central bank operations, has reached nearly $250 billion.

Dubai International Airport Status

Air travel to and from Dubai has also been affected by the escalating tensions. While Emirates continues to operate flights, reports indicate that many are running nearly empty.

Meanwhile, British Airways has suspended all flights to Dubai until June. Explaining the decision, a spokesperson told Daily Express, “The cancellations are due to the continuing uncertainty of the situation in the Middle East and airspace instability, and to provide more clarity to our customers.”

Also Read: How Was Ali Larijani Killed? Iran Confirms IRGC Security Chief Dead After Sudden Targeted Airstrike In Tehran

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 7:37 AM IST
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Tags: Abu Dhabi newsAli Larijanidubai newshome-hero-pos-2Iran newsIran US WarMiddle East Waruae newsWorld news

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Dubai Under Iranian Attack: Massive Explosions Rock City As Tehran Fires Missiles, UAE Air Defences Go On High Alert After Ali Larijani Killing

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Dubai Under Iranian Attack: Massive Explosions Rock City As Tehran Fires Missiles, UAE Air Defences Go On High Alert After Ali Larijani Killing

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Dubai Under Iranian Attack: Massive Explosions Rock City As Tehran Fires Missiles, UAE Air Defences Go On High Alert After Ali Larijani Killing
Dubai Under Iranian Attack: Massive Explosions Rock City As Tehran Fires Missiles, UAE Air Defences Go On High Alert After Ali Larijani Killing
Dubai Under Iranian Attack: Massive Explosions Rock City As Tehran Fires Missiles, UAE Air Defences Go On High Alert After Ali Larijani Killing
Dubai Under Iranian Attack: Massive Explosions Rock City As Tehran Fires Missiles, UAE Air Defences Go On High Alert After Ali Larijani Killing

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