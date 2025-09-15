EAM Jaishankar wishes Costa Rica on their Independence Day
EAM Jaishankar wishes Costa Rica on their Independence Day

EAM Jaishankar wishes Costa Rica on their Independence Day

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 16:16:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday extended Independence Day greetings to Costa Rica.

Jaishankar looked forward to further development of India-Costa Rica ties.

In a post on X, he said, “Independence day greetings to FM Arnoldo Andre, the Government and the people of Costa Rica. Look forward to further development of our ties.”

India and Costa Rica enjoy cordial and warm relations, which are being strengthened by the growing commercial engagement between the two countries.

Following India’s appointment of an Honorary Consul in San Jose in 1995, Costa Rica reciprocated by opening an Honorary Consulate in New Delhi in 1996. Costa Rica opened its Embassy in New Delhi in April 2010. The Indian Embassy in Panama is concurrently accredited to Costa Rica.

There is a great deal of interest in India’s history and cultural heritage in Costa Rica and much of the credit for this goes to Prof Hilda Chen Apuy who visited India on a UNESCO scholarship in the 1950’s and introduced studies on Indian History, Philosophy and Sanskrit at the University of Costa Rica in San Jose. Prof Hilda’s articles on India were published by the Public Diplomacy Division of our Ministry.

Co-operation in the cultural sphere has included performances of Indian cultural troupes, which have been visiting Costa Rica from time to time.

An ICCR sponsored Kuchipudi Classical Dance group led by Tirumalasetti Reddy Lakshmi, performed at the National Theatre, San Jose on 20th October, 2015 to an audience of over 600. The event was attended by several high dignitaries and received wide coverage in the local media.

After successful celebration of IDY in 2015 and 2016, over 200 Costa Ricans performed Yoga at the IDY 2017 event, organized by the Embassy of India, Panama in cooperation with local Yoga Institutes and the Indian Community in San Jose. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

EAM Jaishankar wishes Costa Rica on their Independence Day

EAM Jaishankar wishes Costa Rica on their Independence Day

QUICK LINKS