8.8 Magnitude Earthquake In Russia Triggers Tsunami Warnings In Japan, Hawaii, California, And Alaska: What We Know

Japan and the United States have issued tsunami alerts after a powerfull eearthquake of magnitude 8.8 hit Russia’s Far East coast.

The incident prompted widespread evacuations and emergency alerts across the Pacific region.

Tsunami Warning in Japan Trigger Mass Evacuations

The earthquake, which struck approximately 126 kilometers (78 miles) from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula at a depth of 18 kilometers, initially measured at magnitude 8.7 before being revised to 8.8, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Following the tremor, Japan’s Meteorological Agency issued an evacuation order for residents along the Pacific coastline. Japanese authorities warned, “damage due to tsunami waves is expected. Evacuate immediately from coastal regions and riverside areas to a safer place such as high ground or an evacuation building.”

Hawaii, Alaska Issue Tsunami Warning

They also cautioned residents not to lower their guard, “tsunami waves are expected to hit repeatedly. Do not leave safe ground until the warning is lifted.”

In Hawaii, officials issued a tsunami warning, forecasting potentially “destructive” waves of up to 3 meters (10 feet). An “immediate evacuation” was ordered for parts of Oahu, including Honolulu.

“Take Action! Destructive tsunami waves are expected,” read alerts issued by Honolulu’s Department of Emergency Management.

A tsunami watch was also issued for Alaska, while the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned that waves between 1 to 3 meters could impact the U.S. island territory of Guam.

Tsunami Hits Japan’s Hokkaido

Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported that the first tsunami waves reached Hokkaido’s northern coast before 10:40 a.m. local time (02:40 BST), with a height of approximately 30 centimeters. In Tokachi, also in Hokkaido, waves measuring 40 centimeters were observed.

Strongest Earthquake in Russia Records Decades

Russian officials confirmed a tsunami with waves between 3 and 4 meters struck parts of the Kamchatka Peninsula.

“Today’s earthquake was serious and the strongest in decades of tremors,” Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said in a video posted on Telegram.

While there were no immediate reports of injuries, regional emergency minister Sergei Lebedev said that a kindergarten sustained damage.

“There were no injuries, but a kindergarten was damaged, according to preliminary information,” he noted.

Japan Working to Access The Situation

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba addressed the nation, stating that authorities were actively assessing the situation. “We are working to access the situation,” he said, adding, “Any relief efforts will put human lives first.” He confirmed that there had been no reports of damage in Japan as of yet.

