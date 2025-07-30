Home > World > India Issues Tsunami Advisory For Citizens In US After 8.8 Magnitude Russia Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Alerts

A powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula has triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific. The Indian Consulate in San Francisco has issued a safety advisory for citizens in Hawaii, California, and US coastal states. US President Donald Trump has urged vigilance, highlighting the threat to Hawaii, Alaska, and Japan.

Indian Consulate in San Francisco issues safety advisory for citizens after Russia quake triggers tsunami threat. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 30, 2025 08:58:00 IST

Russia Eartquake: The Consulate General of India in San Francisco is actively monitoring the developing tsunami following a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake that struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula late Tuesday. The quake has prompted authorities worldwide to evaluate the potential tsunami risks across the Pacific region.

Consulate General of India Issues Advisory for Indian Nationals in the US

In an advisory cited by news agency ANI, the consulate urged Indian citizens residing in California, other West Coast states, and Hawaii to stay alert and follow official instructions issued by U.S. emergency agencies.

Also Read: 8.8 Magnitude Earthquake In Russia Triggers Tsunami Warnings In Japan, Hawaii, California, And Alaska: What We Know

The advisory specifically advised Indian nationals to:

Monitor official alerts from U.S. authorities
Immediately move to higher ground if a tsunami alert is issued
Avoid coastal areas
Be prepared for emergencies and ensure that electronic devices remain fully charged

To assist Indian citizens during this time, the consulate has also shared an emergency helpline: +1-415-483-6629

What Donald Trump Said After Hawaii, California, Alaska Tsunami Warnings 

Following the earthquake, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the situation on social media platforms Truth Social and X (formerly Twitter), acknowledging the tsunami warnings in Hawaii and advisories along Alaska and the Pacific coast.

“Please visit [tsunami.gov](https://tsunami.gov), external for the latest information. STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE!” he wrote.

What is a Tsunami Warning?

Tsunami warnings typically alert residents to the risk of large, dangerous waves and strong currents, often prompting evacuation to higher ground or inland areas. Lower-level advisories indicate the likelihood of strong currents and advise people to avoid beaches and coastal waters.

India Issues Tsunami Advisory For Citizens In US After 8.8 Magnitude Russia Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Alerts
India Issues Tsunami Advisory For Citizens In US After 8.8 Magnitude Russia Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Alerts
India Issues Tsunami Advisory For Citizens In US After 8.8 Magnitude Russia Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Alerts
India Issues Tsunami Advisory For Citizens In US After 8.8 Magnitude Russia Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Alerts

