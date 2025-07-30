India Issues Tsunami Advisory For Citizens In US After 8.8 Magnitude Russia Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Alerts

Russia Eartquake: The Consulate General of India in San Francisco is actively monitoring the developing tsunami following a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake that struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula late Tuesday. The quake has prompted authorities worldwide to evaluate the potential tsunami risks across the Pacific region.

Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii. A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way. Please visit https://t.co/wdFzeu1I0h for the… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2025

Consulate General of India Issues Advisory for Indian Nationals in the US

In an advisory cited by news agency ANI, the consulate urged Indian citizens residing in California, other West Coast states, and Hawaii to stay alert and follow official instructions issued by U.S. emergency agencies.

Also Read: 8.8 Magnitude Earthquake In Russia Triggers Tsunami Warnings In Japan, Hawaii, California, And Alaska: What We Know

The advisory specifically advised Indian nationals to:

Monitor official alerts from U.S. authorities

Immediately move to higher ground if a tsunami alert is issued

Avoid coastal areas

Be prepared for emergencies and ensure that electronic devices remain fully charged

To assist Indian citizens during this time, the consulate has also shared an emergency helpline: +1-415-483-6629

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco is monitoring the potential tsunami threat following the recent 8.7 magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. Indian nationals in California, other US West Coast states, and Hawaii are advised to take the following… pic.twitter.com/TcwP0tNU0L — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2025

What Donald Trump Said After Hawaii, California, Alaska Tsunami Warnings

Following the earthquake, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the situation on social media platforms Truth Social and X (formerly Twitter), acknowledging the tsunami warnings in Hawaii and advisories along Alaska and the Pacific coast.

“Please visit [tsunami.gov](https://tsunami.gov), external for the latest information. STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE!” he wrote.

BREAKING 🚨 Donald Trump warns of a Tsunami after a MASSIVE Earthquake in the Pacific. WOW Please pray for Hawaii, Alaska and Japan 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xmHSUAtKy7 — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) July 30, 2025

What is a Tsunami Warning?

Tsunami warnings typically alert residents to the risk of large, dangerous waves and strong currents, often prompting evacuation to higher ground or inland areas. Lower-level advisories indicate the likelihood of strong currents and advise people to avoid beaches and coastal waters.