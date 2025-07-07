Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump hailey bieber BRICS 2025 ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump hailey bieber BRICS 2025 ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump hailey bieber BRICS 2025 ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump hailey bieber BRICS 2025
Live TV
TRENDING |
ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump hailey bieber BRICS 2025 ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump hailey bieber BRICS 2025 ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump hailey bieber BRICS 2025 ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump hailey bieber BRICS 2025
Home > World > Elon Musk Asks, ‘What Is Truth Social? Never Heard Of It’ After Donald Trump Calls Him A ‘Trainwreck’

Elon Musk Asks, ‘What Is Truth Social? Never Heard Of It’ After Donald Trump Calls Him A ‘Trainwreck’

The feud between Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump is escalating as Trump called Musk a “trainwreck” over his plan to launch a new political party. Musk fired back on X, saying he had “never heard” of Trump’s platform Truth Social. Meanwhile, Musk continues to promote his America Party, aiming to challenge the current political system.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump clash over Musk’s new America Party, with Musk dismissing Trump’s Truth Social platform.
Elon Musk and Donald Trump clash over Musk’s new America Party, with Musk dismissing Trump’s Truth Social platform. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 07:57:27 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The ongoing feud between Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump is intensifying with each passing hour. In th latest salvo, Trump made a scathing attack on Musk for his plans to launch a new political party in US.

Donald Trump Calls Elon Musk a ‘Trainwreck’ 

Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social and called Musk a “trainwreck” for his plans to create a new political party, the ‘America Party.’

Musk did not stop to give it bacck to his former boss at White House. The tech mogul responded on his platform X (formerly Twitter), saying that he had “never heard” of Truth Social. Musk was replying to an X user who shared Trump’s latest remarks criticizing him.

Elon Musk Asks What Is Truth Social

Responding to Trump’s criticism, Musk wrote on X that he had “never heard” of Truth Social, downplaying the president’s attack.

The tech billionaire, who was once one of the largest donors to Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign, had previously stated that Truth Social was outperforming X and TikTok on the Apple Store charts. This earlier remark added fuel to the public sparring between the two high-profile figures.

Elon Musk Promotes His America Party

Over the weeend, Musk has contnued to promote his new political initiative, the America Party, using his social media presence to gain traction despite the ongoing exchange with Trump and MAGA supporters.

After dismissing Trump’s social media platform, Musk in a seperate X post shared his thoughts about the need for the America Party to challenge what he called the “Republican/Democrat uniparty.”

The feud between the two started after Trump pushed for the tax and spending bill. Musk has expressed strong opposition to what he refers to as the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill,’ which he cites as one of the driving reasons behind his push for a new political movement. He has described the idea of the America Party as necessary to “save the middle man.”

Also Read: Donald Trump Calls Elon Musk’s Idea Of Launching Third Political Party ‘Ridiculous’, Dubs Him ‘Train Wreck’

Tags: America Partydonald trumpelon muskhome_hero_pos_3truth social
Advertisement

More News

Muharram Procession In Ujjain Breaks Barricade, Attempts To Take Prohibited Route
US Administration Delays Tariff Hikes To Aug 1 Amid Push to Finalise Trade Agreements
Bradley Beal’s NBA Future in Limbo: 3 Teams Poised to Make a Move
Did You Try ‘Improved’ Grok? It Praises Project 2025 And Blames ‘Jewish Execs’ For…
Ravindra Jadeja Ignores Captain Shubhman Gill’s Command On Field, Says ‘Usko Udhar Kuch Kaam Nahi Hain…’
Elon Musk Asks, ‘What Is Truth Social? Never Heard Of It’ After Donald Trump Calls Him A ‘Trainwreck’
After Days Of Cloud And Humidity, Delhi Wakes Up To Rain Lashing Several Parts Of The City
Texas Floods Kill 82 Including 28 Children: Dozens Remain Missing As Governor Warns Of More Rain
Red Sea Crisis: Israel Bombs Yemeni Ports and Power Plant in Retaliation Against Houthis
Donald Trump Calls Elon Musk’s Idea Of Launching Third Political Party ‘Ridiculous’, Dubs Him ‘Train Wreck’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?