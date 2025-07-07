Elon Musk Asks, ‘What Is Truth Social? Never Heard Of It’ After Donald Trump Calls Him A ‘Trainwreck’

The ongoing feud between Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump is intensifying with each passing hour. In th latest salvo, Trump made a scathing attack on Musk for his plans to launch a new political party in US.

Donald Trump Calls Elon Musk a ‘Trainwreck’

Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social and called Musk a “trainwreck” for his plans to create a new political party, the ‘America Party.’

Musk did not stop to give it bacck to his former boss at White House. The tech mogul responded on his platform X (formerly Twitter), saying that he had “never heard” of Truth Social. Musk was replying to an X user who shared Trump’s latest remarks criticizing him.

Trump drops a long post calling out Elon Musk, saying he is “saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely off the rails, essentially becoming a train wreck over the past 5 weeks.” pic.twitter.com/6DMDHx7fDp — Andrew Alvarez (@theOGalv) July 6, 2025

Elon Musk Asks What Is Truth Social

Responding to Trump’s criticism, Musk wrote on X that he had “never heard” of Truth Social, downplaying the president’s attack.

The tech billionaire, who was once one of the largest donors to Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign, had previously stated that Truth Social was outperforming X and TikTok on the Apple Store charts. This earlier remark added fuel to the public sparring between the two high-profile figures.

What’s Truth Social? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2025

Elon Musk Promotes His America Party

Over the weeend, Musk has contnued to promote his new political initiative, the America Party, using his social media presence to gain traction despite the ongoing exchange with Trump and MAGA supporters.

After dismissing Trump’s social media platform, Musk in a seperate X post shared his thoughts about the need for the America Party to challenge what he called the “Republican/Democrat uniparty.”

The feud between the two started after Trump pushed for the tax and spending bill. Musk has expressed strong opposition to what he refers to as the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill,’ which he cites as one of the driving reasons behind his push for a new political movement. He has described the idea of the America Party as necessary to “save the middle man.”

