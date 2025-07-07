Live Tv
Home > World > Donald Trump Calls Elon Musk's Idea Of Launching Third Political Party 'Ridiculous', Dubs Him 'Train Wreck'

Donald Trump Calls Elon Musk’s Idea Of Launching Third Political Party ‘Ridiculous’, Dubs Him ‘Train Wreck’

Donald Trump slammed Elon Musk’s “America Party” plans as a “train wreck” on Truth Social, warning of “chaos” from third parties. He also mocked Musk over EV mandates and NASA ties, as their feud deepens amid Musk’s push to disrupt the 2026 congressional elections.

Elon Musk With Donald Trump
Elon Musk With Donald Trump

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 06:13:13 IST

Donald Trump ripped into Elon Musk on Truth Social Sunday, torching his old pal as a straight-up “TRAIN WRECK” for floating the idea of a new third party. 

The POTUS didn’t hold back—said Musk’s new project would just bring “Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS.” In Trump’s eyes, the U.S. just isn’t built for fringe parties; he took the chance to hype up the “smooth running machine” of the GOP, bragging about recent wins in Congress.

He couldn’t resist patting himself on the back for killing the federal electric vehicle mandate either, spinning it as a win for good old-fashioned consumer freedom. “People are now allowed to buy whatever they want—Gas, Hybrids, or New Technologies,”

Donald Trump posted, reminding everyone that he’d been hollering about this for two years. He even acted surprised Musk ever supported EV credits or NASA nominations, calling Musk’s latest moves all over the place.

Donald Trump takes a dig at Elon Musk for launching a third political party

Doubling down, Donald Trump waved off third-party efforts as doomed, basically saying, “Look, third parties have never worked here. 

The system isn’t made for it.” He accused Democrats of having “lost their minds,” while pitching Republicans as a fine-tuned machine racking up legislative wins.

Donald Trump didn’t mince words—called Musk’s idea “ridiculous,” told him to “have fun with it,” but warned it’d just stir up more mess in an already wild political scene.

Donald Trump Mocks Elon Musk Over EV Mandates

On the EV mandate, Trump stuck to his guns, saying scrapping it ended any forced rush to electric cars. He said Musk was on board with that—at least at first—and acted pretty shocked when Musk flipped. “It was in every speech I made… he said he had no problems with that—I was very surprised!” Trump said, playing up the angle that Musk bailed on their partnership.

Then there’s the NASA thing. Trump claimed Musk tried to get a close friend (who Trump called a “blue-blooded Democrat”) to run the space agency—a move Trump slammed as out of line, given how much NASA matters for Musk’s business ventures.

For Trump, his “Number One charge is to protect the American Public,” and he framed the NASA saga as just one more reason he’s keeping Musk at arm’s length.

All this comes after Musk blasted Trump’s $3 trillion spending plan as a “disgusting abomination,” started backing other candidates, and even flirted with impeachment talk.

The feud boiled over when Musk launched the “America Party” on X, vowing to shake up the 2026 congressional races and take on the old party guard.

