Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods
Live TV
TRENDING |
BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods
Home > World > Why Did Chinese President Xi Skip BRICS Summit For The Very First Time? Putin Gives It A Miss Too But Joins Online

Why Did Chinese President Xi Skip BRICS Summit For The Very First Time? Putin Gives It A Miss Too But Joins Online

Xi Jinping skipped the BRICS Summit in Rio, sending Premier Li Qiang instead, as Putin joined virtually due to his ICC warrant. Xi’s absence is linked to China’s economic woes and a key political meeting, though rumors also swirl about a TikTok row with Brazil’s First Lady.

China's Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin
China's Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 02:02:07 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin both gave the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio a miss on Sunday, July 6.

Xi stayed home and sent Premier Li Qiang in his place. Putin, on the other hand, tuned in virtually—no surprise there, considering he’s got that International Criminal Court arrest warrant hanging over his head. 

Brazil’s an ICC member, so if Putin showed up in person, things would’ve gotten real awkward, real fast.

Why did Chinese President Xi Jinping miss the BRICS Summit? 

Word is, Chinese President Xi Jinping has got his hands full at home. China’s economy isn’t exactly killing it right now—trade spats with the U.S., sluggish growth, and some serious soul-searching about where things are headed over the next five years.

There’s a big political meeting coming up, and apparently, Xi thinks steering the ship at home is more important than smiling for the cameras in Brazil.

Some folks, like Professor Brian Wong from HKU, told CNN that sending Li Qiang isn’t some kind of diplomatic snub. Xi’s still all in on BRICS+, at least for now.

There’s another angle, though. The Times threw out the idea that Xi might be annoyed with Brazil’s First Lady, Rosangela Lula da Silva. Last month in Beijing, she apparently broke protocol at a banquet by raising her hand and calling out TikTok for pushing right-wing content and being bad for kids.

Why did Putin attend BRICS online?

Putin skipped the BRICS summit in Brazil due to the ICC arrest warrant. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov basically admitted as much, saying the “ICC requirement” made things complicated, and Brazil wasn’t able to offer the kind of guarantees Putin would need to show up in person. Instead, he’ll just dial in over video. Classic move.

The background’s pretty grim. The ICC went after Putin back in March 2023, naming him in a warrant tied to the mass deportation of Ukrainian kids. Russia is accused of snatching up tens of thousands of Ukrainian children, stripping away their identities and pushing them into Russian culture.

Some reports say this is a straight-up attempt to erase their Ukrainian roots, which, according to the 1948 Genocide Convention, could count as genocide. That convention specifically lists “forcibly transferring children of the group to another group” as an act of genocide, so yeah, it’s serious.

Meanwhile, BRICS itself is getting bigger—now up to 11 members, with newcomers like Egypt, UAE, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran joining the gang.

The expansion brought in fresh faces, sure, but also new divisions. The group was already a mashup of democracies and autocracies, and now, well… let’s just say harmony isn’t exactly the word that springs to mind.

ALSO READ: BRICS Hits Back At Donald Trump’s Tariffs, Calls Them ‘Illegal’ And Threat To Global Trade

Tags: BRICS 2025BRICS Summithome_hero_pos_1putinxi jinping
Advertisement

More News

Did Zayn Malik Face Racism During His One Direction Days? Singer Drops A BIG Hint In New Single
Kangana Ranaut Visits Flood-Hit Mandi, Assures Victims Of Central Govt Help
Who Is Kelly Osbourne’s Fiancé Sid Wilson? Ozzy Osbourne’s REACTION During Daughter’s Surprise Proposal Cannot Be Missed- Watch!
What Are The Wordle Hints For July 7, 2025? Get Tips And Strategies To Solve The Puzzle
Reuters, Global Times, TRT World X Accounts Unblocked In India After Govt Clarification
Why Did Chinese President Xi Skip BRICS Summit For The Very First Time? Putin Gives It A Miss Too But Joins Online
Aaditya Thackeray Slams BJP Over ‘Pahalgam Terror’ Remark Amid Marathi Row
Who Is KaVontae Turpin And Why Was He Arrested? Cowboys Wide Receiver’s Mugshot Goes Viral
‘Empty Words’, Melania Trump’s Texas Floods Post Sparks Outrage On Social Media
Who is Aryaveer? Virat Kohli’s Nephew All Set To Debut In Cricket But Will Earn Less Than Virender Sehwag’s Son

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?