Home > World > Elon Musk's Post On Lord Ganesha Goes Viral, Grok AI's Description Leaves Internet Stunned

Elon Musk’s Post On Lord Ganesha Goes Viral, Grok AI’s Description Leaves Internet Stunned

Elon Musk sparked conversation on Indian social media after sharing an image of Lord Ganesha with his AI chatbot Grok. The chatbot accurately identified the Hindu deity and described his symbolic attributes. The post drew mixed reactions, ranging from appreciation to curiosity about Musk’s intention.

Elon Musk's Grok identifies Lord Ganesha in shared post, sparking praise and questions across Indian social media. Photos: X.
Elon Musk’s Grok identifies Lord Ganesha in shared post, sparking praise and questions across Indian social media. Photos: X.

Published: November 11, 2025 15:23:48 IST

Elon Musk’s Post On Lord Ganesha Goes Viral, Grok AI’s Description Leaves Internet Stunned

Elon Musk drew significant attention on Indian social media after he shared a post featuring Lord Ganesha, the Hindu deity known as the remover of obstacles. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO posted a screenshot of a conversation with Grok, the AI chatbot developed by his company xAI, in which he asked the tool to identify an image of the deity.

Grok Identifies Lord Ganesha Correctly

In the interaction, Musk prompted Grok to analyze a picture of a traditional South Indian brass idol of Lord Ganesha. The chatbot correctly recognised the image, describing Ganesha as “a widely revered Hindu god associated with wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings.” It further noted distinctive iconographic features including the elephant head, four arms, seated posture, and the mouse at the deity’s feet.

The brief exchange quickly circulated across X, attracting a flood of reactions. Some users praised both Musk’s curiosity and Grok’s descriptive accuracy, while others questioned the context behind the post.

Social Media Users React To Elon Musk’s Post

Many users responded positively, expressing delight at the world’s richest man referencing a Hindu deity.

“It’s kind of surreal to see Lord Ganesha appear inside Grok. One represents divine knowledge, the other human-made intelligence both seeking clarity in chaos,” wrote one user. Another user, Sanchi Arora, commented, “It’s great to see Elon and Grok recognising Lord Ganesha, wisdom meets technology, what a blend!”

Others highlighted the AI’s precision.

“Impressive detail recognition by Grok. It correctly identified all the key iconographic elements of Lord Ganesha,” one commenter said.

Questions About the Context

However, some users were puzzled about Musk’s intention behind the post.

“What prompted you to search this Elon?” one user asked. Another wrote, “How come Elon is mentioning about the god Ganesha – what’s the context?” A similar comment read, “Grok whats the context, why did he tweet about Lord Ganesha?”

Several users attempted to interpret the timing and meaning behind the post. One noted, “Wonderful to see your curiosity @elonmusk about the ‘Ganesh Murti’ we presented on behalf of India Global Forum @IGFupdates yesterday evening. It symbolises the removal of obstacles and blessings for good fortune in all your endeavours.”

Another user responded with a lighter tone, writing, “Lord Ganesha, the ultimate obstacle-remover – if only we had his wisdom for dodging asteroid fields on the way to Mars! Grok nailing ancient vibes with modern AI.”

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 3:23 PM IST
Elon Musk’s Post On Lord Ganesha Goes Viral, Grok AI’s Description Leaves Internet Stunned

Elon Musk’s Post On Lord Ganesha Goes Viral, Grok AI’s Description Leaves Internet Stunned

