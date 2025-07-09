Elon Musk Questions Donald Trump Over Epstein Cover-Up, Vows ‘America Party’ Will Make Epstein Files Release A Top Priority

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has renewed his public criticism of US President Donald Trump, accusing him and the government of shielding those linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The tech billionaire, who was once an ally of Trump, described the system as “deeply broken” and vowed to make the release of Epstein-related files a top priority.

Elon Musk Calls Out Donald Trump Over Epstein Client List

In a series of posts on his social media platform X, Musk took aim at Trump for failing to publish the so-called “Epstein client list” and mocked the absence of arrests related to the case.

“They arrested (and killed) Peanut, but have not even tried to file charges against anyone on the Epstein client list. Government is deeply broken,” Musk wrote.

In another post, Musk shared an image stating, “More squirrels and raccoons have been arrested than anyone on Epstein’s client list.”

They arrested (and killed) Peanut, but have not even tried to file charges against anyone on the Epstein client list. Government is deeply broken. pic.twitter.com/YndRadQUBE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2025

Continuing his criticism, Musk questioned Trump’s credibility, writing, “How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?”

How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2025

Elon Musk Says Epstein Files a Priority for His America Party

Musk, who has announced the formation of a new political party called the ‘America Party,’ has pledged to prioritize the exposure of Epstein-related information. When asked by a social media user whether revealing the Epstein files would be at the top of his agenda, Musk replied with a “100” emoji, signaling full commitment.

Earlier this week, Musk ridiculed the Trump administration’s handling of the case by posting an image labeled “The Official Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Arrest Counter,” with the counter reading “0000.” He captioned the post: “What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again.”

In another post, Musk shared a meme of a clown applying makeup, with the caption, “There is no Epstein list.”

DOJ Says Jeffrey Epstein Died Of Suicide

US Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Monday reiterated that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide while in federal custody in 2019. In a statement, the DOJ said a “systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’”

Responding to questions about Epstein during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Trump lashed out at a reporter, calling the issue a “waste” of time.

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years. Are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable. Do you want to waste time?” Trump said.

“I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, where we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas,” he added, referring to the recent flooding disaster in the state.

Elon Musk Alleges Donald Trump is on Epstein List

Musk has previously suggested that Trump himself may be linked to the Epstein case. In one of his earlier posts, Musk wrote: “Time to drop the really big bomb. [Trump] is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.” In a follow-up post, he added: “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.” Both posts were later deleted.

