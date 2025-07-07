Jeffrey Epstein: DOJ Review Finds No Epstein ‘Client List,’ Confirms Financier’s Death Was Suicide, Not Foul Play

A review by the US Justice Department and the FBI has found no evidence that Jeffrey Epstein, maintained a “client list” of powerful individuals he allegedly blackmailed or conspired with to exploit women. The findings regarding the disgraced financier who died in custody in 2019, were revealed in a new memo released by DOG and FBI.

No Charges Against High-Profile Associates Of Jeffrey Epstein

The memo states that the extensive review uncovered no grounds for new investigations or charges against any uncharged third parties connected to Epstein.

Investigators from the FBI and DOJ “did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties,” the memo says, likely disappointing those who have long speculated that Epstein’s high-profile associates could be implicated in his crimes.

Jeffrey Epstein Died Of Suicide Not Murder

As part of the review, the Justice Department also released hours of video footage which, officials say, confirms Epstein’s death was a suicide inside his Manhattan jail cell. This directly contradicts conspiracy theories promoted by some of President Donald Trump’s allies and other public figures who have questioned the official account.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who had previously promised to release records from federal investigations into Epstein, has come under fire for delays. Bondi has explained in recent interviews that the delay was due to the FBI having to sift through “tens of thousands” of videos, some of which allegedly show potential child pornography.

In late February, Bondi distributed binders containing Epstein case files to pro-Trump social media influencers during a White House event. However, the files contained little new information—a move that reportedly surprised White House officials and frustrated some Trump supporters who had expected more transparency.

When Elon Musk Claimed Donald Trump’s Name in Jeffrey Epstein Files

The timing of the promised release of additional Epstein-related documents has led to repeated questions for President Trump and the White House in recent months.

During an Oval Office exchange on April 22, Trump said he had no knowledge of when the next batch of Epstein files would be made public.

“I don’t know. I’ll speak to the Attorney General about that,” Trump said. “I really don’t know.”