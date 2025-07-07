Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning: Any Country Aligning With ‘Anti-American’ BRICS Faces Extra 10% Tariff, Says ‘No Exceptions’

US President Donald Trump on Monday issued a stern warning through his social media platform, Truth Social, stating that any country aligning itself with what he described as the “Anti-American policies of BRICS” would face an additional 10% tariff, with no exceptions.

“Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote, signaling a hardening stance toward nations perceived as moving closer to the BRICS alliance.

BRICS Leaders Condemn Donald Trump Tariffs

Trump’s comments came as BRICS nations gathered for their annual summit in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. Leaders strongly condemned what they called the rising unilateral trade tariffs, posing a serious threat to global economic stability.

The draft statement released by the BRICS nations during the summit, expressed “serious concerns” over the use of “unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures.” The statement added that such actions directly violate rules of World Trade Organization (WTO).

The BRICS nation statement did not explicitly name the United States or President Trump, however the target of the statement was clear as it is Trump who has issued a series of protectionist policies, including the tariff rates set to take effect in August.

BRICS leaders cautioned that these measures could “distort trade,” “reduce global trade,” and have harmful effects on the broader global economy.

Chinese President Xi Jinping Skips BRICS Summit for the First Time

Chinese President Xi Jinping did not join his counterparts at the annual BRICS summit. This was the first time he skipped the summit amid specculations that Chinese leader is not well and he might be facing uprising within the CCP.

While Beijing did not provided any official explanation for Xi’s absence, Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended the summit.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is attending the summit, gave a passionate speech about the growing threat of global terrorism. PM Modi condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which claimed 26 civilian lives. He described it as a “brutal and cowardly” assault on India’s “soul, identity, and dignity.”

PM Modi said that this attack is not just against India but against humanity as a whole, and called for global unity to confront terrorism.

What is BRICS?

BRICS was riginally formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa in a bid to promote cooperation among major emerging world economies. However, since 2024, the group has expanded to include Egypt, the UAE, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran to strengthen economic collaboration and push back against what its members view as increasing US dominance in global affairs.

