Home > World > Elon Musk Reacts To Reports Connecting Him To Rapist Jeffrey Epstein, 'I REFUSED His…'

Elon Musk Reacts To Reports Connecting Him To Rapist Jeffrey Epstein, ‘I REFUSED His…’

Elon Musk responds to reports of 'misleading' Epstein files. He denies visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s private island despite appearing in released documents. Musk calls the report “utterly false” and defends his record.

Elon Musk denies visiting Epstein’s island, slams Sky News over misleading headline in latest Epstein document release. Photo: X.
Elon Musk denies visiting Epstein’s island, slams Sky News over misleading headline in latest Epstein document release. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 28, 2025 13:24:01 IST

Elon Musk has strongly reacted to reports linking his name to a newly released batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents. The Tesla CEO shared a story from UK-based Sky News, which ran under the headline – “Elon Musk and Prince Andrew Named in the Latest Epstein Files Release.”

Calling out the outlet, Musk tweeted, “Shame on Sky News for this utterly misleading headline. Anyone pushing this false narrative deserves complete contempt.”

Elon Musk Denies Visiting Epstein’s Island

Musk insisted that he had refused Epstein’s invitations to visit his private island.

“Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED,” Musk wrote. “Yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit.”

The controversy stems from Sky News placing Musk’s name ahead of Prince Andrew in the report. 

Elon Musk’s Name Appears in Released Documents

Musk’s name does appear in the latest documents released by Democrats on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. One note from Epstein’s 2014 diary reads, “Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?).”

These documents are part of previously unreleased material connected to the Epstein investigation, which has continued to attract public attention.

Musk has previously confirmed being invited to Epstein’s Little St. James island but says he declined each time. In a 2019 statement to Vanity Fair, shortly after Epstein’s arrest on federal sex trafficking charges, Musk said:

“I visited Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse for about 30 minutes several years ago, but Epstein is obviously a creep. He tried repeatedly to get me to visit his island. I declined.”

Ghislaine Maxwell And Elon Musk Meetings

In an August interview with the Department of Justice, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell – currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking – said she first met Musk in 2010 or 2011 during a multi-day stay on a Caribbean island for Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s birthday.

Maxwell also mentioned seeing Musk at an Oscars event, likely referring to a Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 2, 2014, where the two were photographed together. Musk previously explained the image, stating he did not know Maxwell and that she had “photobombed” him.

Musk has had a complex history regarding Epstein. In June, he clashed publicly with President Donald Trump, tweeting (and later deleting) that Trump “is in the Epstein files.”

Musk later retracted the comment and apologized, admitting that he “went too far.”

QUICK LINKS