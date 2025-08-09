Emory University Shooting: Who Was David Rose? Georgia Police Officer Killed In CDC shooting

A police officer was killed in a shooting at Emory Point in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday. The victim, Officer David Rose of the DeKalb County Police Department, was 33 years old. Interim Police Chief Greg Padrick said Rose was the only fatality in the incident and died while responding to an active shooter situation at the campus of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Rose had joined the department in September 2024 and is survived by his pregnant wife and two children. “He was committed to serving the community,” Chief Padrick said, requesting prayers for Rose’s family, friends, and colleagues.

According to reports, the shooter, described as a white male, was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police. His body was found on the second floor of the CVC building inside Emory University. No civilians were injured, Atlanta’s mayor confirmed.

The incident began Friday afternoon when the suspect opened fire at the CDC building, prompting a massive police response on Clifton Street. Emory University was placed under lockdown as officers from the Atlanta Police Department engaged in a shootout with the suspect.

A CDC employee told CNN that the attacker arrived with a backpack, pulled out multiple rifles, and began shooting at the building. Police later confirmed the CDC was his intended target.

According to CNN, a law enforcement source said the suspect’s father told investigators that his son was sick and blamed it on COVID-19 vaccines he had taken. The father had also previously warned police that his son was suicidal.

Authorities have not yet released the shooter’s identity, and the investigation is ongoing. The tragedy has left the community mourning the loss of Officer Rose, remembered as a dedicated public servant.

