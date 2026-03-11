‘Titanic-Style’ Trump-Epstein Statue Surfaces At Washington DC’s Iconic Mall Park With ‘Tragic Love Story’ Message; Video Goes Viral | Watch

A life sized satirical portrait statue of President of US Donald Trump and the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were seen in front of the National Mall near the US Capitol on Tuesday, and attracted the attention of tourists and passers by. The setting of his installation, King of the World, is the famous pose of the 1997 film, Titanic, where the two characters are standing on the front of a ship in the well known outstretched arm pose. The sculpture was allegedly given by an unknown activist group called the Secret Handshake. The statue was spotted by visitors taking photos in front of banners that contained the images of Trump and Epstein as well as the text Make America Safe Again. Reportedly, the exhibition was also installed close to the Labour Department building, where there is a huge banner of Trump with the identical slogan.

A plaque with a sharp message was also a part of the installation. In making allusions to the love affair narrative of Titanic, the piece talked about the monument as a commemoration of the relationship between Trump and Epstein, implying in a sarcastic way that their relationship was founded on opulent ocean journeys, rowdy events, and clandestine nude drawings. The protesters, who organized the statue, have already organized such installations against Trump in the past. Last September, the group installed the second sculpture before the Capitol which showed Trump and Epstein holding hands. Authorities had to take away that piece very quickly. Other controversial political artworks that have been associated with the same group include a sculpture about the January 6 Capitol riot and a six foot replica of a letter Trump had allegedly mailed to Epstein on his birthday.









In 2025, The Wall Street Journal first published the birthday letter, which is supposed to have been included in a collection of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell prepared in 2003 as a birthday present to Epstein. Included in the document was a drawing of an outline of a woman with typewritten text in it and was reportedly signed by Donald. Trump has also vehemently denied authoring the letter, terming it fake and has brought a defamation lawsuit of 10billion dollars against the newspaper. In the meantime, new documents in the Justice Department Epstein Files have renewed attention to the networking of Epstein with influential people, although the White House has characterized new claims linking Trump as groundless and lacking support by factual evidence.

