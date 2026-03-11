Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran’s New Supreme Leader Yet To Appear Publicly After Father Ali Khamenei Killed In Israel-US Strike

Iran’s newly appointed supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has not appeared in public since assuming the country’s highest spiritual office, raising questions and speculation about his condition and the functioning of the leadership.

According to reports, Mojtaba Khamenei sustained injuries during the recent war against the US and Israel. Despite this, reports said that he can perform his responsibilities and manage state affairs as Iran’s new supreme leader.

Mojtaba Khamenei Injured

Iranian state television reported on Monday that Mojtaba had been wounded. However, the broadcast did not provide details about the circumstances surrounding the injury or the severity of the wounds.

The report also did not specify when the injury occurred. Additionally, it offered no clarity on whether the injury has affected the new leader’s day-to-day responsibilities.

Despite earlier assurances from Iranian officials and state media about his condition, no photograph or video of Mojtaba Khamenei has been released since he assumed the position. The absence of visual confirmation has further fueled speculation among observers and opposition groups.

Where is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Critics of Iran’s leadership say the continued lack of public appearances raises questions about who is actually directing the country’s government.

Figures within the Iranian opposition claim that another senior figure within the ruling establishment may currently be exercising real authority, while Mojtaba may be serving largely as a symbolic or representative leader.

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Mojtaba Khamenei is the son of Iran’s longtime supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. For years, he has been widely regarded as one of the most influential figures operating behind the scenes in Iran’s political system.

Although he did not hold a formal government position for many years, analysts have long believed that Mojtaba wielded significant influence within the country’s political and security establishment.

Who Guards Mojtaba Khamenei?

Meanwhile, security around the new supreme leader has been significantly strengthened. An elite counterterrorism unit has been deployed to protect Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei following the assassination of his father.

The force, known as NOPO, Iran’s black-clad Counterterrorism Special Force, has been tasked with safeguarding the leader.

The deployment followed a joint US-Israel strike on a compound in Tehran on February 28. The attack, carried out at the start of Operation Epic Fury, killed the elder Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

