LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket news Iran news Delhi LPG booking Aditya Dhar earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan Cricket news Iran news Delhi LPG booking Aditya Dhar earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan Cricket news Iran news Delhi LPG booking Aditya Dhar earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan Cricket news Iran news Delhi LPG booking Aditya Dhar earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket news Iran news Delhi LPG booking Aditya Dhar earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan Cricket news Iran news Delhi LPG booking Aditya Dhar earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan Cricket news Iran news Delhi LPG booking Aditya Dhar earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan Cricket news Iran news Delhi LPG booking Aditya Dhar earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran’s New Supreme Leader Yet To Appear Publicly After Father Ali Khamenei Killed In Israel-US Strike

Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran’s New Supreme Leader Yet To Appear Publicly After Father Ali Khamenei Killed In Israel-US Strike

Iran’s new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has not appeared in public since taking office, sparking widespread speculation. Reports claim he was injured during the recent Iran-US-Israel war but can still perform his duties. The continued absence of photos or videos has intensified questions about who is truly running Iran.

Where is Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran’s new supreme leader missing from public view. Photos: X.
Where is Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran’s new supreme leader missing from public view. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 11, 2026 09:30:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran’s New Supreme Leader Yet To Appear Publicly After Father Ali Khamenei Killed In Israel-US Strike

Iran’s newly appointed supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has not appeared in public since assuming the country’s highest spiritual office, raising questions and speculation about his condition and the functioning of the leadership.

According to reports, Mojtaba Khamenei sustained injuries during the recent war against the US and Israel. Despite this, reports said that he can perform his responsibilities and manage state affairs as Iran’s new supreme leader.

Mojtaba Khamenei Injured

Iranian state television reported on Monday that Mojtaba had been wounded. However, the broadcast did not provide details about the circumstances surrounding the injury or the severity of the wounds.

You Might Be Interested In

The report also did not specify when the injury occurred. Additionally, it offered no clarity on whether the injury has affected the new leader’s day-to-day responsibilities.

Despite earlier assurances from Iranian officials and state media about his condition, no photograph or video of Mojtaba Khamenei has been released since he assumed the position. The absence of visual confirmation has further fueled speculation among observers and opposition groups.

Where is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Critics of Iran’s leadership say the continued lack of public appearances raises questions about who is actually directing the country’s government.

Figures within the Iranian opposition claim that another senior figure within the ruling establishment may currently be exercising real authority, while Mojtaba may be serving largely as a symbolic or representative leader.

Also Read: Iran Missile And Drone Attacks Hit UAE, World’s 4th-Largest Ruwais Refinery Halts Operations – Are Dubai, Abu Dhabi Airports Open?

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Mojtaba Khamenei is the son of Iran’s longtime supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. For years, he has been widely regarded as one of the most influential figures operating behind the scenes in Iran’s political system.

Although he did not hold a formal government position for many years, analysts have long believed that Mojtaba wielded significant influence within the country’s political and security establishment.

Who Guards Mojtaba Khamenei?

Meanwhile, security around the new supreme leader has been significantly strengthened. An elite counterterrorism unit has been deployed to protect Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei following the assassination of his father.

The force, known as NOPO, Iran’s black-clad Counterterrorism Special Force, has been tasked with safeguarding the leader.

The deployment followed a joint US-Israel strike on a compound in Tehran on February 28. The attack, carried out at the start of Operation Epic Fury, killed the elder Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Also Read: Where Is Netanyahu? Viral Posts Claim Israeli PM Killed In Iran Missile Strike, Truth About Bibi’s Brother Iddo Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir And Mossad Chief Revealed

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 9:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-1Iran newsiran supreme leaderIran US Warisraelmojtaba khameneiWorld news

RELATED News

Where Is Netanyahu? Viral Posts Claim Israeli PM Killed In Iran Missile Strike, Truth About Bibi’s Brother Iddo Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir And Mossad Chief Revealed

Iran Missile And Drone Attacks Hit UAE, World’s 4th-Largest Ruwais Refinery Halts Operations – Are Dubai, Abu Dhabi Airports Open?

Donald Trump Announces Opening Of Oil Refinery In Texas, Praises India’s Reliance Industries For Major Investment

Fresh Explosions Rock Tehran As Tensions Escalate, Saudi Arabia Intercepts Drones Amid Widening US-Iran War

Switzerland Bus Fire: Man Sets Himself On Fire In Kerzers, At Least Six Dead And Five Injured, Chilling Video Emerges | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Did Virat Kohli Really Delete IPL 2026 Reel Seconds After Posting? ‘Kohli’ Trends On X Amid Fan Speculation

Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran’s New Supreme Leader Yet To Appear Publicly After Father Ali Khamenei Killed In Israel-US Strike

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Set For Return On WWE Raw: Report

LPG Prices And Gas Cylinder Shortage Update: Delhi Consumers Rush To Book Cylinders After New 25-Day LPG Refill Rule Sparks Supply Concerns Amid West Asia Conflict

Dhurandhar 2 Smashes Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh’s Sequel Earns $1M Overseas, Rs 23 Cr In India, Will It Beat Animal?

NASA Satellite Set To Crash Back To Earth In Uncontrolled Reentry After 14 Years In Orbit – Check Date, Time And Dangers Involved

Sheetla Ashtami 2026 Today: Discover Auspicious Timings And Rituals; Don’t Miss These Sacred Moments

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On March 11 – Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities

Switzerland Bus Fire: Man Sets Himself On Fire In Kerzers, At Least Six Dead And Five Injured, Chilling Video Emerges | WATCH

Donald Trump Warns Of Unprecedented Consequences If Iran Fails To Remove Mines From The Strait Of Hormuz

Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran’s New Supreme Leader Yet To Appear Publicly After Father Ali Khamenei Killed In Israel-US Strike

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran’s New Supreme Leader Yet To Appear Publicly After Father Ali Khamenei Killed In Israel-US Strike

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran’s New Supreme Leader Yet To Appear Publicly After Father Ali Khamenei Killed In Israel-US Strike
Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran’s New Supreme Leader Yet To Appear Publicly After Father Ali Khamenei Killed In Israel-US Strike
Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran’s New Supreme Leader Yet To Appear Publicly After Father Ali Khamenei Killed In Israel-US Strike
Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran’s New Supreme Leader Yet To Appear Publicly After Father Ali Khamenei Killed In Israel-US Strike

QUICK LINKS