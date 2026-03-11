Where Is Netanyahu? Viral Posts Claim Israeli PM Killed In Iran Missile Strike, Truth About Bibi’s Brother Iddo Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir And Mossad Chief Revealed

Netanyahu killed? A wave of rumours has circulated online amid the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, with several viral claims about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his family. Since the US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran in February killed former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, rumors and unverified reports about Israeli leaders have spread widely across social media platforms.

Among the most prominent claims were allegations that Netanyahu had been killed or injured in an Iranian missile and drone attack. Other viral posts suggested that his brother, Iddo Netanyahu, had died in an Iranian airstrike in Tel Aviv. Some posts also alleged that Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had been injured in the same attack. Other reports claimed that Mossad chief David Barnea was also targeted by the Iranain strike.

Iran Claims Israeli PM Netanyahu Killed

Speculation intensified after the Iranian Army suggested that the Israeli prime minister “may have been killed or wounded” during a purported strike. Iranian media outlets also began circulating theories about Netanyahu’s whereabouts.

The Tasnim News Agency, which is linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, cited Netanyahu’s recent absence from public appearances, increased security measures around his residence, and the postponement of diplomatic engagements as reasons for the speculation regarding his safety.

Also Read: Iran Missile And Drone Attacks Hit UAE, World’s 4th-Largest Ruwais Refinery Halts Operations – Are Dubai, Abu Dhabi Airports Open?

At the same time, social media posts began claiming that Netanyahu had secretly left Israel for Germany. These claims were said to be based on flight radar data and were accompanied by unverified reports suggesting the Israeli leader had been assassinated.

Where Is Netanyahu?

The rumors were contradicted soon afterward by Netanyahu’s public appearances.

The Israeli prime minister was seen in Tel Aviv in the days following the strikes, visiting locations damaged during attacks and participating in official engagements. His most recent appearance took place on Tuesday, March 9, when he visited Ashdod Port, Israel’s largest port, alongside Transport Minister Miri Regev.

An update shared on the official social media handles of the Israeli prime minister said Netanyahu had “conducted a professional tour and assessment regarding the continuity of Israel’s maritime trade in the midst of Operation Roaring Lion.”

These appearances confirmed that Netanyahu was alive and continuing to perform his official duties.

Has Iran Killed Netanyahu’s Brother, Iddo Netanyahu?

Another set of viral posts claimed that Netanyahu’s brother, Iddo Netanyahu, had been killed during an Iranian strike on Tel Aviv. The posts also alleged that Mossad chief David Barnea and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir were targeted in the same attack.

No official statements or credible reports support these claims.

Iddo Netanyahu is a physician and author. A trained radiologist, he studied medicine at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and later worked in the United States. In addition to his medical career, he has written several plays and books.

Mossad Chief David Barnea Killed By Iran?

Separate claims also alleged that Mossad chief David Barnea was the target of an Iranian attack.

However, the video circulating alongside those claims was later found to be unrelated to the current conflict. The footage was actually from pager explosions that occurred in Lebanon in 2024 and had been recycled online while being shared out of context.

There has been no confirmation from Israeli officials or media that Barnea was targeted in any attack. He continues to serve as Mossad chief, with his current term set to run until June 2026.

Also Read: Benjamin Netanyahu Killed In Iran Strike? Truth Behind Viral Claims About The Killings Of Israeli PM, Ben-Gvir And Iddo Netanyahu