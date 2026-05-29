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Home > World News > Fact Check: Does Erika Kirk Have A New Boyfriend? Examining Viral Blake Wynn Claims

Fact Check: Does Erika Kirk Have A New Boyfriend? Examining Viral Blake Wynn Claims

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk has denied viral claims linking her romantically to entrepreneur Blake Wynn, calling the allegations 'completely false' and accusing social media users of spreading misinformation.

Fact Check: Does Erika Kirk Have A New Boyfriend? Examining Viral Blake Wynn Claims (Image: X)
Fact Check: Does Erika Kirk Have A New Boyfriend? Examining Viral Blake Wynn Claims (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 08:21 IST

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk is completely denying a rumored relationship with entrepreneur Blake Wynn and has criticized an online account spreading the rumors. The rumour was sparked by a video posted on Instagram under the username ‘Project Constitution’ that showed Kirk being affectionate with Wynn inside the Beverly Hills Hotel’s top notch Bar 1912 venue. The post claimed they were shopping and hugging and kissing, and that it was ‘living it up in elite circles’ for Kirk, who apparently was ‘personally grieving’ the death of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk. But, Erika Kirk and Blake Wynn both denied the charges and contradicted the information that was provided in the viral post.

Check Viral Post

What Did Erika Kirk Say?

In response to the X post, directly in the comments section, Erika Kirk refuted the allegations and upheld her late husband’s memory and her own integrity. ‘All of this is false, Charlie and I will live our lives with your love and the Lord will fill that pain no one can ever live without’. Kirk has also denied the time she was allegedly in Beverly Hills on the day cited in the allegations. She said she was at home in Arizona when she received the call for her son’s second birthday on May 14. She added that Blake Wynn was a close friend of Charlie Kirk’s and was part of a larger circle of support that has continued to be there for her after her husband’s passing.

Charlie Kirk Death

In September 2025, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University, which garnered national media attention and caused the conservative political organization to mourn the death of one of its most prominent members. Erika Kirk’s personal life has since been the focus of online speculation and scrutiny since her death. Her previous sob stories on Bravo’s reality show ‘Summer House’ have also been brought up by some social media users, adding to the rumours of her social life and relationships. Those who dismissed rumors said they were a ‘reflection of the dark side’ of Internet culture, in which events of a personal nature are often subject to speculation and rumors when there is no real proof.

What Did Blake Wynn Say?

Blake Wynn, however, took a firm stance on the accusations, wiping away the credibility of the source behind the allegations and suggesting legal action may be warranted. ‘Where you stand is you have a tag team of Helen Keller & AI-generated audio as your source,’ Wynn wrote in the comment section. Erika Kirk went on to say that the person behind the allegations of harassment and spreading misinformation was ‘deeply disturbing’. She told the anonymous user to ‘go touch grass’ and get help rather than indulging in an unhealthy obsession with her personal life. The controversy raged online despite denials from both sides, and it is easy to see how fast unverified rumors can get out there and start circulating.

Also Read: ‘They Walk Among Us’: Trump Administration’s ‘Aliens’ Website Sparks Massive Curiosity Online

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Fact Check: Does Erika Kirk Have A New Boyfriend? Examining Viral Blake Wynn Claims
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Fact Check: Does Erika Kirk Have A New Boyfriend? Examining Viral Blake Wynn Claims
Fact Check: Does Erika Kirk Have A New Boyfriend? Examining Viral Blake Wynn Claims
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