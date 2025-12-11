Ex-Miss Switzerland Finalist Kristina Joksimovic’s Gruesome Murder, Husband ‘Chopped’ and ‘Pureed’ Her In Blender, Charged With Murder

Kristina Joksimovic Murder Case: Ex-Miss Switzerland finalist Kristina Joksimovic’s husband has been charged with her brutal murder. Swiss authorities on Wednesday announced that 43-year-old Thomas is accused of strangling, dismembering, and attempting to dispose of the body at their residence in Binningen in February 2024.

Kristina Joksimovic, 38, whose remains were initially found by her father on February 13, 2024. Court documents and the autopsy revealed that Kristina was reportedly decapitated, and her body was dismembered by her husband with a jigsaw, a knife, and garden shears. According to the investigators, her womb was removed, and her body was chopped with an industrial blender by Thomas. Officials further said that some of her remains were reportedly “pureed” and dissolved in a chemical solution; police later recovered the blender used with flaps of her skin, muscle tissues, and bone fragments attached.

Autopsy reveals gruesome details of the murder

The autopsy reports revealed that Kristina’s hip joints were broken, her limbs removed, and her spine severed before decapitating her. Court records state that Thomas was watching YouTube videos on his phone while he dismembered his wife. As per the NY Post, the model’s remains were discovered by her father when he saw her blonde hair sticking out of a trash bag in their home’s laundry room.

Thomas, at first, said that he found his wife dead, but later on admitted that he killed her in an act of self-defense. However, his claims were unfounded, as forensic experts detailed that Kristina died due to strangulation with reddish marks around her neck, according to the Daily Mail. Additionally, the victim’s body reportedly had signs of blunt force injuries sustained before death, including cuts on her cheek, eyebrows, nose, and injuries suggesting that her hair was pulled out.

Police detailed in court documents that “remarkably high level of criminal energy, lack of empathy, and cold-bloodedness after killing his wife.” The Basel-Landschaft Public Prosecutor’s Office stated that Thomas has been charged with ‘murder and disturbing the peace of the dead,’ while no trial date has been set yet.

Kristina Joksimovic won Miss Northwest Switzerland and was in the finals for Miss Switzerland in 2007. She later worked as a catwalk coach and mentored Dominique Rinderknecht ahead of her appearance at Miss Universe 2013.

