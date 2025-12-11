‘Pyaar Karti Toh On-Screen…’: Tanya Mittal Opens Up on Amaal Mallik ‘Kiss’ Rumours

Actress and influencer Tanya Mittal has spoken out against a viral rumour that music producer Amaal Mallik allegedly attempted to make out with her. Tanya finally came out with her own statement clarifying the rumour and shutting it down.

What Did Tanya Say?

Tanya explicitly stated that the rumour is completely false. In regard to any future relationships, Tanya stated that she would present romantic feelings in a professional manner using her profession, rather than private or clandestine methods. Thus, Tanya’s statement addressed all who may have been perpetuating exaggerated or false accounts.

Furthermore, Tanya reiterated that this was a misinterpretation that had been blown out of proportion by numerous accounts without the original context. Tanya went on to say that she does not participate in this sort of behaviour and asserts that the claims are baseless and unfounded.

Clarifying the Truth

Tanya made a remark at the event to inform people that those who work in the public arena tend to have their narratives manipulated for publicity, and to encourage people to concentrate on factual information rather than presumed information relating to a person’s reputation. Tanya also stated that these types of rumours are not needed and show a lack of respect for both parties involved and for this reason Tanya wanted to react to the situation to protect her dignity.

Stop Spreading Bad Information

In addition, she expressed to those present that Tanya’s response also indicates a more significant problem with how quickly people share bad or inaccurate information with one another, especially through social media. Tanya said that all rumours, based on incorrect information, would potentially damage others’ careers and to a larger extent can cause damage to the people associated with those individuals. Tanya requested individuals to make sure they verify information before posting it further and to refrain from posting information unless they are certain of its accuracy.

This article is based on publicly available information and Tanya Mittal’s own clarifications regarding the rumoured incident. The purpose is to summarise the events without promoting speculation or misinformation. All allegations mentioned are unverified unless officially confirmed by the individuals involved.

