LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Pyaar Karti Toh On-Screen…’: Tanya Mittal Opens Up on Amaal Mallik ‘Kiss’ Rumours

‘Pyaar Karti Toh On-Screen…’: Tanya Mittal Opens Up on Amaal Mallik ‘Kiss’ Rumours

Tanya Mittal breaks silence on Amaal Mallik ‘kiss’ rumours, calling the claims false and exaggerated. She urges fans to avoid misinformation and respect privacy.

‘Pyaar Karti Toh On-Screen…’: Tanya Mittal Opens Up on Amaal Mallik ‘Kiss’ Rumours

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 11, 2025 14:06:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Pyaar Karti Toh On-Screen…’: Tanya Mittal Opens Up on Amaal Mallik ‘Kiss’ Rumours

Actress and influencer Tanya Mittal has spoken out against a viral rumour that music producer Amaal Mallik allegedly attempted to make out with her. Tanya finally came out with her own statement clarifying the rumour and shutting it down.

What Did Tanya Say?

Tanya explicitly stated that the rumour is completely false. In regard to any future relationships, Tanya stated that she would present romantic feelings in a professional manner using her profession, rather than private or clandestine methods. Thus, Tanya’s statement addressed all who may have been perpetuating exaggerated or false accounts.

Furthermore, Tanya reiterated that this was a misinterpretation that had been blown out of proportion by numerous accounts without the original context. Tanya went on to say that she does not participate in this sort of behaviour and asserts that the claims are baseless and unfounded.

Clarifying the Truth

Tanya made a remark at the event to inform people that those who work in the public arena tend to have their narratives manipulated for publicity, and to encourage people to concentrate on factual information rather than presumed information relating to a person’s reputation. Tanya also stated that these types of rumours are not needed and show a lack of respect for both parties involved and for this reason Tanya wanted to react to the situation to protect her dignity.

Stop Spreading Bad Information

In addition, she expressed to those present that Tanya’s response also indicates a more significant problem with how quickly people share bad or inaccurate information with one another, especially through social media. Tanya said that all rumours, based on incorrect information, would potentially damage others’ careers and to a larger extent can cause damage to the people associated with those individuals.  Tanya requested individuals to make sure they verify information before posting it further and to refrain from posting information unless they are certain of its accuracy.

This article is based on publicly available information and Tanya Mittal’s own clarifications regarding the rumoured incident. The purpose is to summarise the events without promoting speculation or misinformation. All allegations mentioned are unverified unless officially confirmed by the individuals involved. 

ALSO READ: Smriti Irani Backs Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Amid Backlash: ‘It’s the Echo of Lives Lived and Lost’

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 2:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Amaal Mallik kiss rumourAmaal Mallik latest updatesAmaal Mallik newsBollywood gossip clarificationfalse allegations BollywoodTanya Mittal controversyTanya Mittal reactsTanya Mittal statementTanya Mittal viral news

RELATED News

25 Years Of ‘Padayappa’: No OTT, No Repeat Telecasts- Why Rajinikanth Wants His Fans To Watch It Only On Big Screen

What Tanya Mittal Said About Her Exaggerated Claims On Her Lavish Lifestyle After Coming Out Of The Bigg Boss House | Watch Viral Video

Smriti Irani Backs Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Amid Backlash: ‘It’s the Echo of Lives Lived and Lost’

The Family Man Season 4: Manoj Bajpayee Hints at What’s Next After Shocking Season 3 Cliffhanger

2025’s Most Expensive Films: Budget vs Collection Comparison

LATEST NEWS

India-China Border: 17 Feared Dead As Truck Falls Into Gorge In Arunachal Pradesh – Report

IndiGo Announces ₹10,000 Travel Vouchers for Passengers Hit by Major Flight Cancellations

Telangana Shocker: Engineering Student Killed By Girlfriend’s Family With Cricket Bat, Here’s What Exactly Happened

Rishal Music Trust Hosts Fusion & Sufi Evening: Celebrating India’s Living Musical Heritage

Russia to Launch Three Iranian Satellites Amid Western Fears of Tech Misuse, Here’s What You Need To Know

How Mexico’s 50% Tariffs Will Likely Hit India’s $1 Billion Car Export Market – Explained

Shri Amit Shah Inaugurates Electrotherm Park in South Bopal, Ahmedabad

‘Largest Ever’: Trump Says US Has Seized Major Oil Tanker Off Venezuela-Watch Video

India’s CAD Stays Manageable at 1% of GDP Despite Tariff-Driven Export Slowdown, Supported by Strong Services Sector: Reports

‘Pyaar Karti Toh On-Screen…’: Tanya Mittal Opens Up on Amaal Mallik ‘Kiss’ Rumours

‘Pyaar Karti Toh On-Screen…’: Tanya Mittal Opens Up on Amaal Mallik ‘Kiss’ Rumours

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Pyaar Karti Toh On-Screen…’: Tanya Mittal Opens Up on Amaal Mallik ‘Kiss’ Rumours

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Pyaar Karti Toh On-Screen…’: Tanya Mittal Opens Up on Amaal Mallik ‘Kiss’ Rumours
‘Pyaar Karti Toh On-Screen…’: Tanya Mittal Opens Up on Amaal Mallik ‘Kiss’ Rumours
‘Pyaar Karti Toh On-Screen…’: Tanya Mittal Opens Up on Amaal Mallik ‘Kiss’ Rumours
‘Pyaar Karti Toh On-Screen…’: Tanya Mittal Opens Up on Amaal Mallik ‘Kiss’ Rumours

QUICK LINKS