Home > World > Explosions Rock Gulf Cities as US-Iran Conflict Widens: Doha and Manama Hit, Kuwait Under Fresh Missile Attacks, Blasts Near Abu Dhabi Airport

Explosions rock Doha and Manama as the US-Iran conflict escalates after a naval clash near Sri Lanka. Gulf states activate air defences, evacuation flights begin, and Kuwait intercepts fresh missile and drone attacks.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 6, 2026 01:05:58 IST

Fresh Explosions, Middle East Tensions Rise Sharply Following Naval Clash Between US and Iran

Fresh explosions echoed throughout Doha and Manama on Thursday, increasing concerns that the expanding US-Iran conflict could create more dangerous conditions across the Middle East. What started as a tense geopolitical standoff has now developed into a situation that is drawing multiple countries into a fast-changing security crisis. The situation reached a new level of danger when a US submarine destroyed an Iranian warship operating near Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a strong response, stating that the United States must prepare for serious consequences following what he described as the establishment of a dangerous new precedent. According to him, the US will face inevitable retaliation from Tehran as tensions have already reached their highest level.

Regional Evacuations and Emergency Flights Intensify

  • Evacuations Near US Embassy in Qatar: Authorities in Qatar evacuated residents from areas surrounding the US Embassy as tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran continued to spread across the region.

  • Iranian Bombers Reportedly Shot Down: The evacuation followed reports that Qatar intercepted and shot down Iranian bombers that were allegedly targeting a US military base located in the country.

  • Global Evacuation Efforts Begin: India, France, and several other countries have started operating relief flights to Gulf destinations such as Dubai, Jeddah, and Oman to bring their citizens back from the conflict-hit Middle East.

  • US Assists Citizens Leaving Region: The US State Department announced that it would help Americans who wish to leave the Middle East, stating on X that citizens can contact the department for evacuation assistance.

  • Thousands Already Returned: According to the State Department, nearly 18,000 Americans have already returned to the United States since the conflict escalated.

Kuwait’s Air Defences Spring Into Action Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Kuwait declared a state of emergency on Thursday after its air defense systems intercepted another missile and drone attack that entered its airspace. The Kuwaiti military confirmed that defence units were actively intercepting the incoming threats, triggering loud explosions that echoed across several parts of the country. The General Staff of the Army posted a statement on X explaining that the loud sounds heard by residents were actually the result of successful interception operations. The Gulf security situation has developed rapidly as Kuwait used its defensive capabilities to respond to tensions arising from the US-Iran conflict.

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 1:05 AM IST
