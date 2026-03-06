Explosions Rock Gulf Cities as US-Iran Conflict Widens: Doha and Manama Hit, Kuwait Under Fresh Missile Attacks, Blasts Near Abu Dhabi Airport

Fresh explosions echoed throughout Doha and Manama on Thursday, increasing concerns that the expanding US-Iran conflict could create more dangerous conditions across the Middle East. What started as a tense geopolitical standoff has now developed into a situation that is drawing multiple countries into a fast-changing security crisis. The situation reached a new level of danger when a US submarine destroyed an Iranian warship operating near Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a strong response, stating that the United States must prepare for serious consequences following what he described as the establishment of a dangerous new precedent. According to him, the US will face inevitable retaliation from Tehran as tensions have already reached their highest level.