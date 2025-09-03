Fench President Macron Slams US Visa Denial For Palestinian Officials, Demands Reversal And Representation Under Host Country Agreement

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on X that he spoke with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to finalize plans for the Conference on the Two-State Solution. The event will take place in New York on September 22. Macron confirmed that both leaders will co-chair the meeting.

He emphasized the need for broad international support to advance the peace process. The French President underlined that the Two-State Solution remains the only path to achieve the aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians while ensuring long-term stability in the region.

Macron Criticizes US Visa Decision

In his post, Macron criticized the American decision not to grant visas to Palestinian officials for the conference. He called the move unacceptable and demanded its reversal. Macron stressed the importance of Palestinian representation in accordance with the Host Country Agreement.

He stated that denying visas could undermine the credibility of the conference. Macron reaffirmed France’s commitment to ensuring that all parties directly involved in the conflict have a platform to present their views and be represented in global discussions on the peace process.

Macron outlined the primary goals of the upcoming conference. He said, “Our objective is clear: to rally the broadest possible international support for the Two-State Solution the only way to meet the legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians.”

He added that this effort would require a permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and large-scale humanitarian aid for Gaza. Macron also stressed the need for a stabilization mission in Gaza to ensure security and create an environment for long-term peace and reconciliation.

Post-Conflict Plans for Gaza Shared

Macron said that efforts are being made to secure Gaza’s future beyond the current conflict.

He explained, “We are also working to ensure that, the day after, Hamas is disarmed and excluded from any governance of Gaza, that the Palestinian Authority is reformed and strengthened, and that the Gaza Strip is fully reconstructed.”

He insisted that international cooperation will be critical for Gaza’s rebuilding process. Macron also noted that any offensive action, annexation attempt, or forced displacement would not derail the progress made with the Saudi Crown Prince.

Macron Calls for Global Support

Macron concluded his announcement by inviting international partners to join the initiative. He said, “No offensive, annexation attempt, or forced displacement of populations will derail the momentum we have created with the Crown Prince momentum that many partners have already joined.”

He also wrote, “See you in New York on September 22. Together, let us make this Conference on the Two-State Solution a decisive turning point for peace and security for all in the region.” His remarks highlighted the urgency of collective global action.

