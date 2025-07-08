LIVE TV
Home > World > Five Israeli Soldiers Killed During Overnight Operation In Northern Gaza, Says IDF

Five Israeli Soldiers Killed During Overnight Operation In Northern Gaza, Says IDF

Five Israeli soldiers were killed and two others seriously wounded during an overnight operation in northern Gaza, the Israeli military said on Tuesday. The soldiers came under attack when explosive devices were detonated and militants opened fire on reinforcements. The incident marks another deadly blow as Israel and Hamas weigh a US-backed ceasefire proposal to end the months-long conflict.

Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 11:46:30 IST

Five Israeli soldiers were killed overnight during operations in northern Gaza, the Israeli military said on Tuesday. Two additional soldiers sustained serious injuries in the incident.

In a statement, the military identified the fallen soldiers as Staff Sergeant Meir Shimon Amar, 20, from Jerusalem; Sergeant Moshe Nissim Frech, 20, also from Jerusalem; Staff Sergeant Noam Aharon Musgadian, 20, from Jerusalem; Sergeant-Major Benyamin Asulin, 28, from Haifa; and Staff Sergeant Moshe Shmuel Noll, 21, from Beit Shemesh.

Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza Explosion and Gunfire

According to Israeli media reports, the infantry soldiers were on patrol when explosive devices were detonated against them. Militants also reportedly opened fire on reinforcements who were dispatched to evacuate the dead and wounded.

The soldiers’ deaths mark another deadly blow for Israel in its ongoing ground operation in Gaza. The incident comes roughly two weeks after Israel experienced one of its deadliest days in recent months, when seven soldiers were killed after a Palestinian attacker placed an explosive device on their armored vehicle.

Also Read: Donald Trump Gets Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize By Benjamin Netanyahu After Their Meeting At The White House

Israeli Strikes Kill 18 in Gaza

In other news 18 people were killed in Gaza in two seperate Israeli airstrikes, Gaza hospital officials reported.

Officials at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, said one of the strikes hit tents sheltering displaced people, killing four. In another airstrike in Khan Younis four members of the same family icluding a mother, father, and their two children were killed.

Israeli strikes targeted a group of people in central Gaza, leading to the dearh of 10 and injuring 72 others, according to a statement from Awda Hospital in Nuseirat.

Ongoing Gaza Ceasefire Discussions

As Benjamin Netanyahu visited White House to meet Doanld Trump and discuss Gaza ceasefire, Israel continued its strikes killing people in the region that has witnessed violennce for months now,

Also Read: Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu Float Palestinian Relocation Plan During White House Meet, Israeli PM Rejects Two-State Solution


