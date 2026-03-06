‘F**k America, F**k India, F**k China’: Viral Profanity-Filled 2025 Post By Nepal PM Contender Balendra Shah Sparks Outrage Online

A social media post by Nepal’s prime ministerial frontrunner Balendra Shah, also known as Balen, sparked major outrage online after it went viral late last year. The controversial post which targeted countries including the United States, India and China, was shared on Facebook and quickly drew widespread criticism before it was deleted.

The offensive post appeared in November 2025 on one of his social media handles. The post was filled with profanity and denounced the foreign nations as well as several domestic political parties. It was widely condemned as irresponsible and harmful to Nepal’s diplomatic relations. The backlash was so strong that many demanded a public apology and clarification, even after Balendra Shah removed the content from his profile.

Balnedra Shah’s post, which he later deleted, read as follows:

“F**k America

F**k India

F**k China

F**k UML

F**k Congress

F**k RSP

F**k RPP

F**k Maobaadi

Go to hell, you guys all combined can do nothing.”

Who is Balendra Shah?

Balendra Shah, 35, is a former rapper and current mayor of Kathmandu. He has emerged as a leading candidate in Nepal’s 2026 general election. He leads the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and according to latest poll reports, he is in lead to become the next prime minister of Nepal. Balendra Shah emerged as a challenge to long-time political figures amid a wave of youth-led demand for change.

The viral post added fuel to an already heated debate about Shah’s style and suitability for higher office. Supporters say he speaks honestly and directly, and that he represents Nepal’s frustrated generation of young voters who want to break from the old political elite. Critics say he can be impulsive, unfiltered and reckless in his messaging.

Rising Political Figure

Reports say that Balendra Shah’s rise comes after the Gen Z-led protests of September 2025, which erupted across Nepal over corruption, a ban on social media platforms and demands for accountability. Those protests, which saw violent clashes and dozens of deaths. The Gen Z-led protests also forced out the previous prime minister and set the stage for this year’s elections.

Political analysts say the social media backlash reflects a broader concern about how personal expressions by political leaders can affect diplomatic ties and Nepal’s image abroad. Many observers noted that Nepal shares strong economic and cultural links with both its neighbours and global powers. The offensive language that was used in the post of Balendra Shah could undermine those relationships.

