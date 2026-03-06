‘Forced Me Into Oral Sex, Blackmailed, Washed Money’: Woman Accuses Trump of Hitting Her- Latest Epstein Files Reveal Explosive Claims Against ‘Jealous’ US President

The United States Department of Justice on Thursday released an additional set of documents linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, containing unverified allegations made by a woman against US President Donald Trump.

The documents include three parts of FBI interview summaries with the woman, which authorities said were mistakenly withheld during an earlier review of Epstein-related files. Officials clarified that the statements recorded in the documents represent allegations made during interviews and do not constitute verified conclusions by investigators.

The latest release comes amid accusations by Democrats that the Justice Department had previously withheld materials that included claims involving the US president.

Alleged Sexual Encounter Involving Donald Trump

According to the FBI interview summaries, the woman told investigators she was between 13 and 15 years old when Epstein allegedly took her to either New York or New Jersey and introduced her to Donald Trump.

The witness described meeting Trump inside what she called a large building with “huge rooms.” According to her testimony, Trump allegedly asked others present in the room to leave before a sexual encounter took place.

The woman claimed she resisted and bit Trump during the encounter after being forced to perform oral sex, after which he allegedly struck her. She recalled Trump telling others who later reentered the room: “Get this little bitch the hell out of here.”

The witness also told investigators she had two other interactions with Trump but declined to discuss them in detail during the interview.

Claims of Blackmail Conversations

During the FBI interviews, the woman alleged she overheard conversations between Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump related to blackmail.

According to the testimony, Epstein allegedly spoke openly about blackmailing influential individuals, while Trump allegedly mentioned “washing money through casinos.”

These remarks, recorded in the interview summary, remain allegations made by the witness and have not been independently verified by investigators.

Witness Claims Tension Between Trump and Epstein

The woman also told investigators she sensed tension between the two men, claiming Trump appeared jealous of Epstein at times.

She alleged the pair occasionally used phrases such as “fresh meat,” “untainted,” and “not jaded” when referring to young girls, according to the statements documented in the FBI report.

However, the witness said she believed the two men ultimately operated within the same elite social circle.

Allegations of Blackmail Using Explicit Photographs

According to the testimony, the woman claimed Epstein took Polaroid photographs of her during sexual encounters and later used the images to blackmail her family.

She alleged Epstein and an associate identified as “Jim Atkins” threatened to expose the photographs unless money was paid. The witness said the pressure allegedly forced her mother to embezzle funds from a real estate business in an attempt to buy back the images.

She told investigators that her mother later served time in prison over those financial crimes.

Allegations of Abuse Within Epstein’s Network

The witness further told investigators she had between six and 20 sexual encounters with Epstein and claimed alcohol, marijuana, and cocaine were often present during these interactions.

She also alleged that other wealthy men were sometimes present and that she was occasionally asked to recruit other girls for parties.

The FBI document summarising the interview states that these statements are part of the broader Epstein investigation and do not represent confirmed findings by investigators.

Trump Denies Allegations

President Donald Trump has strongly denied the accusations.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the claims as “completely baseless accusations, backed by zero credible evidence, from a sadly disturbed woman who has an extensive criminal history.”

Leavitt also argued that the allegations were already known to the previous administration.

“The total baselessness of these accusations is supported by the obvious fact that Joe Biden’s Department of Justice knew about them for four years and did nothing with them because they knew President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong,” she said.

She added that the release of Epstein-related documents had “totally exonerated” the president.

FBI Notes Allegations Are Unverified

The Justice Department emphasised that the document is an FBI FD-302 interview report dated August 7, 2019, which records statements made by a witness during questioning.

Officials noted that the document summarises allegations made during interviews and does not represent verified conclusions by investigators.

Many of the claims remain part of the broader investigation into Epstein’s network and activities.

