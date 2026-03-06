LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistani MP Roasts Own Government Over US-Israel-Iran War, Says 'Pakistan Was Told to Sit Down' — Watch Viral Video

Pakistan rarely stays out of the headlines, and this time it is for a viral Video moment during the US-Israel-Iran war debate, where a Pakistani MP was seen roasting his own government, saying the country was effectively told to 'sit down'.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 6, 2026 11:42:13 IST

One of the videos that are trending in the social media features a Pakistani MP in a sharp criticism of their own foreign policy as he speaks on the issue of tensions in the United States, Israel and Iran. In the video, the politician ironically explains the manner in which Pakistan attempted to balance its diplomatic position during the crisis by contacting several nations. The comments have become a topic of discussion on the internet with numerous people posting the video as an illustration of some internal criticism on how Islamabad is managing the sensitive matters in this region.

The statement that was recorded in the viral video claims that Pakistan was the first to contact Iran and denounced the US attacks and supported Tehran. Not long afterwards, according to the lawmaker, Pakistani authorities also approached Saudi Arabia and delivered the same message of support after Iranian retaliatory efforts.



The expansion is intended to emphasize on what he termed as contradictory diplomacy and implied that Pakistan tried to assure both parties in the war, yet the divide between them continued to increase. The speaker then jokingly remarked that both Iran and Saudi Arabia might simply tell Pakistan to ‘sit down’, implying that the country’s attempts to stand with everyone could end up satisfying no one.

Nevertheless, there have been other viral videos that have been associated with utterances regarding the war as well as brought awareness as to misinformation on the internet. Fact checkers have also discovered that some of the most popular videos about the supposed involvement of Pakistan in the conflict were actually digital manipulations and had their audio generated with AI. With the war situation in the Middle East still heating up online discussions, the viral video serves as a reminder of how political commentary, satire, and misinformation may easily become mixed up on the social media, making it more difficult to separate genuine political criticism and edited or misleading information offered by the social media.

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 11:42 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

pakistan mp roasts government, pakistani mp, Pakistani MP Roasts Own Government Over US-Israel-Iran War, US-Israel-Iran war

Pakistani MP Roasts Own Government Over US-Israel-Iran War, Says ‘Pakistan Was Told to Sit Down’ — Watch Viral Video

QUICK LINKS