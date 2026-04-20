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Home > World News > Japan Earthquake: 7.5-Magnitude Quake Triggers 3m Tsunami Alert, Bullet Trains Halted, ‘Evacuate Now’ Warning Issued In Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate

Japan Earthquake: 7.5-Magnitude Quake Triggers 3m Tsunami Alert, Bullet Trains Halted, ‘Evacuate Now’ Warning Issued In Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate

Japan Earthquake: A powerful 7.5-magnitude tremor jolted northeastern Japan, triggering fears of a major tsunami. Authorities issued urgent evacuation warnings as waves up to 3 metres were expected along the coast.

Japan earthquake of 7.5 magnitude triggers tsunami alert; evacuation orders issued, bullet trains halted, impact under review. Photo: Gemini.
Japan earthquake of 7.5 magnitude triggers tsunami alert; evacuation orders issued, bullet trains halted, impact under review. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 20, 2026 14:52:54 IST

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Japan Earthquake: 7.5-Magnitude Quake Triggers 3m Tsunami Alert, Bullet Trains Halted, ‘Evacuate Now’ Warning Issued In Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate

Japan Earthquake: An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 struck off the northeastern coast of Japan on Monday, as authorities urged residents to stay away from coastal areas where tsunami waves of up to 3 metres (9.84 ft) were expected. The tremor had an epicentre in the Pacific Ocean and was 10 km deep, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The biggest waves were expected in Iwate, Aomori and Hokkaido prefectures, authorities said. Speaking to reporters, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the government had set up an emergency task force and urged citizens in the affected areas to evacuate to safety.

Broadcaster NHK showed ships sailing out of Hachinohe port in Hokkaido in anticipation of the waves, as an alert ‘Tsunami! Evacuate!’ flashed across the screen.

Japan Earthquake: Tsunami Warning Issued

According to Reuters, a three-metre tsunami alert was issued for Aomori Prefecture.

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Bullet train services in Aomori at the northern tip of Japan’s main Honshu island were halted due to the tremors, Kyodo news agency reported.

The quake measured an ‘upper 5’ on Japan’s seismic intensity scale — strong enough to make it difficult for people to move around. In many cases, unreinforced concrete-block walls collapse.

Japan Among Most Earthquake Prone Country In World

 Japan is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries, with a tremor occurring at least every five minutes. Located in the “Ring of Fire” of volcanoes and oceanic trenches partly encircling the Pacific Basin, Japan accounts for about 20% of the world’s earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 or more.

There are no nuclear power plants currently in operation in Hokkaido and Tohoku regions but Hokkaido Electric Power Co 9509.T and Tohoku Electric Power Co 9506.T have a number of shutdown nuclear power plants there. Tohoku Electric said it was checking the impact of the earthquake and tsunami on its Onagawa nuclear power plant.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Donald Trump Warns Iran: ‘We Will Knock Out Every Power Plant And Bridge’ If Deal Fails Then ‘NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!’

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Japan Earthquake: 7.5-Magnitude Quake Triggers 3m Tsunami Alert, Bullet Trains Halted, ‘Evacuate Now’ Warning Issued In Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate

Japan Earthquake: 7.5-Magnitude Quake Triggers 3m Tsunami Alert, Bullet Trains Halted, ‘Evacuate Now’ Warning Issued In Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate

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Japan Earthquake: 7.5-Magnitude Quake Triggers 3m Tsunami Alert, Bullet Trains Halted, ‘Evacuate Now’ Warning Issued In Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate

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Japan Earthquake: 7.5-Magnitude Quake Triggers 3m Tsunami Alert, Bullet Trains Halted, ‘Evacuate Now’ Warning Issued In Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate
Japan Earthquake: 7.5-Magnitude Quake Triggers 3m Tsunami Alert, Bullet Trains Halted, ‘Evacuate Now’ Warning Issued In Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate
Japan Earthquake: 7.5-Magnitude Quake Triggers 3m Tsunami Alert, Bullet Trains Halted, ‘Evacuate Now’ Warning Issued In Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate
Japan Earthquake: 7.5-Magnitude Quake Triggers 3m Tsunami Alert, Bullet Trains Halted, ‘Evacuate Now’ Warning Issued In Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate

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