Foreign Secretary Misri Meets US Deputy Trade Representative, Discuss Trade and Technology

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer to discuss technology and trade; the visit comes at a time when India has been hit with tariffs by Donald Trump on rice exports.

Foreign Secretary Misri and US Deputy Trade Representative meet to discuss trade and technology (Credits:ANI)
Foreign Secretary Misri and US Deputy Trade Representative meet to discuss trade and technology (Credits:ANI)

Published By: Aditya Wadhawan
Last updated: December 10, 2025 20:10:23 IST

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a meeting with US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer. During the meeting, matters pertaining to technology and trade were discussed, with a focus on how to maintain resilient supply chains. The US trade delegation has been in India since Tuesday, and talks have been advancing positively. 

“All agreements have many diversified angles. “Many dots have been connected,” said Piyush Goyal, Commerce Minister, on the sidelines of Rajasthani Pravasi Divas. 

The visit by Switzer comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on Indian rice exports. 

The chief negotiator from the US for the pact, Assistant USTR for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, is also involved in discussions with India’s chief negotiator, Joint Secretary in the Commerce Department Darpan Jain. Multiple rounds of discussions have already taken place between both sides. 

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 8:09 PM IST
QUICK LINKS