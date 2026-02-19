Former Prince Andrew Arrest: King Charles III Reacts After Younger Brother Taken In Custody Amid Epstein Row, Says, ‘The Law Must Take Its Course’

Formerly Prince Andrew Arrest: Britain’s King Charles said on Thursday it was with “deepest concern” he had learnt about the arrest of his younger brother, former Prince Andrew, adding that the law must take its course.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,” Charles said in a statement.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities … Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”



Police arrested former Prince Andrew on Thursday, his 66th birthday, after weeks of bombshells about his friendship and business ties with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender.

Andrew’s connection to Epstein has been under the microscope for years, but things really heated up when millions of files from the Justice Department started pouring out, all tied to Epstein’s criminal empire.

These days, he goes by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, stripped of all royal status. Now, this arrest lands yet another hit on Britain’s royal family, which already feels like it’s always in damage-control mode.

Andrew lost his royal titles last year. He’s always insisted he did nothing wrong when it came to Epstein, but right now, that claim is harder than ever to believe.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

