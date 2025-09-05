LIVE TV
Former-US NSA Issues Big Statement, Says Trump-Modi Friendship 'Gone Now'

Former-US NSA Issues Big Statement, Says Trump-Modi Friendship ‘Gone Now’

Former US NSA says Donald Trump’s close ties with PM Modi are ‘gone now’ as India-US relations face strain over tariffs.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 5, 2025 08:42:21 IST

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton has said that the once “very good” personal relationship between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “gone now”. He also warned that building close personal ties with Trump will not shield world leaders from the “worst”.

Bolton’s comments come at a time when India-US relations have taken a rough turn. The Trump administration imposed 50% tariffs on Indian imports, calling it a part of crackdown on Russia and its war in Ukraine. White House adviser Peter Navarro has also taken aim at New Delhi’s ties with Moscow.

Speaking to British media outlet LBC, Bolton said that Trump views foreign relations through the lens of personal friendships with leaders. “If he has a good relationship with Vladimir Putin, the US has a good relationship with Russia. That’s obviously not the case,” he said.

Bolton added that the President’s tariffs and rhetoric have strained ties with India, pushing New Delhi “closer” to Russia and China. He pointed out that Modi’s personal rapport with Trump did not prevent a downturn in ties.

“That’s gone now, and it’s a lesson for everybody, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, that personal relations may help sometimes but won’t protect you from the worst,” he said.

Trump is scheduled to visit the UK from September 17 to 19, after being invited by King Charles III earlier this year. Bolton cautioned that Trump’s approach has set back decades of bipartisan efforts to bring India closer to the US and away from its Cold War alignment with Moscow. “That has been reversed. I think it can be reversed again, but it’s a very bad moment,” he noted.

donald trump pm modi us news

