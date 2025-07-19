Barak Obama Treason Conspiracy: Will Obama Be Arrested? Tulsi Gabbard Says Former President ‘Manufactured Intelligence’ In 2016 Russia Hoax To Target Trump

Tulsi Gabbard, the US Director of National Intelligence in Donald Trump administration, has called for former President Barack Obama and several senior national security officials from his administration to face prosecution over what she described as a “treasonous conspiracy” to undermine Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory.

Did Barack Obama Manufacture Intelligence and a Years-Long Coup?

Gabbard alleged that Obama and his senior officials orchestrated “a years-long coup” against Trump by manufacturing intelligence that suggested Russia interfered in the 2016 election. She claimed officials knowingly used the Steele dossier despite its questionable reliability.

🧵 Americans will finally learn the truth about how in 2016, intelligence was politicized and weaponized by the most powerful people in the Obama Administration to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President @realDonaldTrump, subverting the… pic.twitter.com/UQKKZ5c4Op — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 18, 2025

She noted that post-election intelligence reports contradicted earlier assessments which indicated Russia probably was not trying to influence the election.

Tulsi Gabbard Demands Investigation and Prosecution Of Barack Obama But Why?

In a public statement, Gabbard said,”the information we are releasing today clearly shows there was a treasonous conspiracy in 2016 committed by officials at the highest level of our government… No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Gabbard said she is submitting supporting documents to the Justice Department, including a partially redacted intelligence community assessment on cyber threats and classified memos from James Clapper’s office.

Who Else Has Officials Tulsi Gabbard Named in the Alleged Conspiracy?

Besides Obama, Gabbard named several officials allegedly involved:

John Brennan, former CIA Director

John Kerry, then-Secretary of State

Susan Rice, former National Security Adviser

Andrew McCabe, former Deputy FBI Director

James Clapper, former Director of National Intelligence

Gabbard’s allegations come as Trump’s supporters continue to challenge the Russia probe, which Trump calls a “hoax.” The administration also faces pressure to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in prison in 2019.

Trump has dismissed such files as fabricated by Obama-era officials including James Comey and Joe Biden.

“The Russia Hoax” Memo That Is Heating Up Against Barack Obama

Documents published by Gabbard’s office include a memo titled “The Russia Hoax” referencing a December 9, 2016 meeting of Obama’s national security team. It alleges that intelligence officials leaked false information to the Washington Post claiming Russian cyber interference.

Treason is defined in the U.S. Constitution and federal law as levying war against the country or aiding its enemies. Conviction requires clear evidence, including two witnesses to the same overt act or a confession.

Democratic Representative Jim Himes criticized Gabbard’s accusations as “baseless” and damaging, stating, “the IC leaders in 2016 understood that they took an oath to the Constitution, not President Trump. I wish Director Gabbard could say the same.”

