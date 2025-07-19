LIVE TV
Home > World > Barak Obama Treason Conspiracy: Will Obama Be Arrested? Tulsi Gabbard Says Former President 'Manufactured Intelligence' In 2016 Russia Hoax To Target Trump

Barak Obama Treason Conspiracy: Will Obama Be Arrested? Tulsi Gabbard Says Former President ‘Manufactured Intelligence’ In 2016 Russia Hoax To Target Trump

Tulsi Gabbard, the US Director of National Intelligence under the Trump administration, has accused former President Barack Obama and senior officials of orchestrating a "treasonous conspiracy" to undermine Trump’s 2016 election victory. She claims they manufactured intelligence, including the unreliable Steele dossier, to suggest Russian interference. Gabbard is now demanding investigations and prosecutions, submitting documents to the Justice Department to support her allegations.

Tulsi Gabbard accuses Obama officials of a treasonous plot to undermine Trump’s 2016 win; demands full investigation. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 09:28:12 IST

Tulsi Gabbard, the US Director of National Intelligence in Donald Trump administration, has called for former President Barack Obama and several senior national security officials from his administration to face prosecution over what she described as a “treasonous conspiracy” to undermine Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory.

Did Barack Obama Manufacture Intelligence and a Years-Long Coup?

Gabbard alleged that Obama and his senior officials orchestrated “a years-long coup” against Trump by manufacturing intelligence that suggested Russia interfered in the 2016 election. She claimed officials knowingly used the Steele dossier despite its questionable reliability.

She noted that post-election intelligence reports contradicted earlier assessments which indicated Russia probably was not trying to influence the election.

Tulsi Gabbard Demands Investigation and Prosecution Of Barack Obama But Why?

In a public statement, Gabbard said,”the information we are releasing today clearly shows there was a treasonous conspiracy in 2016 committed by officials at the highest level of our government… No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Gabbard said she is submitting supporting documents to the Justice Department, including a partially redacted intelligence community assessment on cyber threats and classified memos from James Clapper’s office.

Who Else Has Officials Tulsi Gabbard Named in the Alleged Conspiracy?

Besides Obama, Gabbard named several officials allegedly involved:

John Brennan, former CIA Director
John Kerry, then-Secretary of State
Susan Rice, former National Security Adviser
Andrew McCabe, former Deputy FBI Director
James Clapper, former Director of National Intelligence

Gabbard’s allegations come as Trump’s supporters continue to challenge the Russia probe, which Trump calls a “hoax.” The administration also faces pressure to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in prison in 2019.

Trump has dismissed such files as fabricated by Obama-era officials including James Comey and Joe Biden.

“The Russia Hoax” Memo That Is Heating Up Against Barack Obama

Documents published by Gabbard’s office include a memo titled “The Russia Hoax” referencing a December 9, 2016 meeting of Obama’s national security team. It alleges that intelligence officials leaked false information to the Washington Post claiming Russian cyber interference.

Treason is defined in the U.S. Constitution and federal law as levying war against the country or aiding its enemies. Conviction requires clear evidence, including two witnesses to the same overt act or a confession.

Democratic Representative Jim Himes criticized Gabbard’s accusations as “baseless” and damaging, stating, “the IC leaders in 2016 understood that they took an oath to the Constitution, not President Trump. I wish Director Gabbard could say the same.”

Tags: Barack Obamadonald trumphome-hero-pos-2tulsi gabbardus president

