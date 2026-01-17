LIVE TV
Home > World > From Reality Stars to Politicians: Trump’s Clemency Spree Sees 21 Pardoned, 9 Freed Immediately

Donald Trump pardons 21 individuals, including reality TV stars, politicians, and business figures, releasing 9 immediately. The clemency spree sparks debate over justice, mercy, and high-profile presidential drama.

Donald Trump (PHOTO: X)
Donald Trump (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 17, 2026 08:56:41 IST

Trump Unleashes Clemency: 21 Freed, 9 Walk Out Immediately

In a spectacular move of presidential clemency, Donald Trump pardoned 21 people, 9 of whom were released immediately, setting Washington abuzz. White House Pardon Czar Alice Marie Johnson tweeted the announcement, calling it a “blessed morning” for beneficiaries such as Angela Reynolds, Angela Cupit, Andre Routt, and Zechariah Benjamin.

The list of pardons spans reality TV stars, former politicians, and a range of high-profile and lesser-known individuals, all now free to restart their lives. This latest round of clemency underscores Trump’s flair for dramatic exits and headline-making decisions, keeping the nation’s eyes fixed on the White House while reaffirming his mastery at commanding attention.

Key Figures Granted Clemency By Trump

  • Adriana & Andres Camberos – Pardoned for 2024 fraud convictions; Adriana had previously been convicted in 2017 for selling counterfeit 5-Hour Energy bottles.

  • Terren Peizer – Former Ontrak CEO; pardoned for a 42-month insider trading conviction and $5.25M fine.

  • Wanda Vázquez – Former Puerto Rico Governor; pardoned for a campaign finance violation. Case involved a former FBI agent and a Venezuelan banker.

  • Julio Herrera Velutini & Mark Rossini – Velutini, father of a major Trump PAC donor, and FBI agent Rossini pardoned in the same campaign finance case as Vázquez.

  • Michael Grimm – Former New York Congressman; pardoned for tax fraud. Notorious for threatening a reporter.

  • Todd & Julie Chrisley – Reality TV stars; pardoned for bank fraud and tax evasion.

  • Henry Cuellar – Texas politician; pardoned for bribery and conspiracy; had expressed regret previously

Trump’s Clemency Spree: Justice Or Drama?

Clemency is the ultimate presidential get-out-of-jail card. It allows a leader, such as the U.S. President, to forgive crimes entirely or reduce sentences, turning convicts into free citizens, or at least shortening their prison time. A pardon erases all consequences, a commutation reduces the sentence without forgiving the crime, a reprieve postpones the punishment, and a fine remission cancels or lowers monetary penalties. When we read “Trump Grants Clemency to 21 Individuals,” it’s his way of bending the rules, releasing some immediately, and keeping the nation in suspense. Justice, mercy, or publicity stunt? You decide!

(With Inputs From Reuters)

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 8:56 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
