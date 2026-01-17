Massive Gas Pipeline Explosion Reported Near Willow River In Minnesota; Multiple Homes Evacuated | Watch Video

Willow River, Minnesota: A massive explosion followed by an intense fire was reported near Willow River in Pine County on Friday, prompting emergency evacuations and a large-scale response from local authorities. Officials said the incident is believed to involve a gas pipeline, though the exact cause has not yet been confirmed.

Videos shared on social media showed towering flames and thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky, visible from several miles away. The dramatic visuals quickly spread online as residents described chaotic scenes unfolding near the blast site.

Powerful Blasts Felt Miles Away

Residents living in and around Willow River reported feeling strong shockwaves that rattled homes and buildings. Several witnesses told local media they heard loud booms followed by intense heat and smoke, with the force of the explosions felt far beyond the immediate area.

“The whole house shook,” one resident said, adding that the blast sounded like “multiple explosions back to back.”

Emergency Response And Evacuations

Emergency crews from Pine County and surrounding areas rushed to the scene within minutes of the incident. Firefighters, law enforcement officers, and other first responders worked to contain the blaze and secure the area amid ongoing danger.

Authorities blocked access to several roads northwest of Willow River as a precautionary measure. Residents in nearby areas were urged to stay away from the site while emergency operations continued.

Multiple Fires Reported

Officials confirmed that multiple large fires broke out following the explosion. Footage shared by Carlton County Fire News showed intense flames spreading across a wide area, complicating firefighting efforts.

The fire continued to burn late into the day as crews focused on preventing it from spreading further and ensuring public safety.

ALSO READ: ‘Greatly Respect The Fact’: Donald Trump Thanks Iran After Reported Cancellation Of Protester Executions