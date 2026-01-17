LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Greatly Respect The Fact': Donald Trump Thanks Iran After Reported Cancellation Of Protester Executions

US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed appreciation to Iran's leadership after saying Tehran had called off the planned execution of hundreds of protesters detained during a nationwide crackdown. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he welcomed the reported decision to halt the executions, which he claimed were scheduled to take place earlier this week.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 17, 2026 01:33:09 IST

US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed appreciation to Iran’s leadership after saying Tehran had called off the planned execution of hundreds of protesters detained during a nationwide crackdown. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he welcomed the reported decision to halt the executions, which he claimed were scheduled to take place earlier this week.

“I greatly respect the fact that all scheduled hangings, which were to take place yesterday, have been cancelled by the leadership of Iran. Thank you,” Trump wrote.

Remarks Come Amid Ongoing Protests

Trump’s comments come as Iran continues to face widespread protests, widely regarded as the most serious internal challenge to the country’s clerical leadership since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Demonstrations have erupted across multiple cities, with protesters calling for the government’s removal and clashing with security forces.

Iranian authorities have responded with a heavy security presence, arrests, and the use of force to disperse crowds.

Trump Cites ‘Sources’ Indicating Slowdown

Earlier in the week, Trump said violence linked to the crackdown appeared to be easing. Speaking at an event, he claimed that “very important sources on the other side” had indicated a reduction in killings and no immediate plans for mass executions of protesters.

However, the US president stopped short of ruling out military action, amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and repeated warnings from Washington over Iran’s handling of the unrest.

Conflicting Death Toll Claims

Iranian officials say more than 2,000 people have been killed since protests began on December 28. Human rights groups and independent monitors, however, estimate the death toll to be significantly higher, with some placing the figure above 3,500, and others suggesting it could be far greater.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking to the media, rejected those figures, saying the number of deaths was “in the hundreds” and dismissing higher estimates as exaggerated and part of a misinformation campaign aimed at provoking US intervention.

Trump Downplays Mediation Efforts

Trump also dismissed reports that Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman, had urged him to refrain from launching military strikes against Iran.

“Nobody convinced me, I convinced myself,” Trump told reporters as he departed the White House for Florida.

He added that Iran’s reported decision to cancel the executions played a decisive role. “They didn’t hang anyone. They cancelled the hangings. That had a big impact,” he said.

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 1:33 AM IST
