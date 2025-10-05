Gaza Ceasefire Talks Underway: Trump Says ‘It Will Last A Couple Of Days’

President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed that negotiations between Israel and Hamas over a potential ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza are underway and could last “a couple of days.” Speaking at the White House, Trump expressed cautious optimism, saying the talks “are going very well” and expected clarity soon on Hamas’s commitment to the deal.

Negotiators from Israel and Hamas convened in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopeful that hostages held in Gaza could be freed within days. The discussions follow a US-brokered roadmap aimed at ending the ongoing conflict and securing the release of captives in Gaza in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

Highlighting 20-point plan

Trump confirmed in a text exchange with CNN that Netanyahu is “on board” with halting military operations in Gaza if Hamas agrees to the plan. The framework, reportedly a 20-point agreement, demands Hamas release all 48 hostages, relinquish governing authority, and disarm, while Israel would release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and stop its military assault.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that Israeli strikes must pause for a hostage release to take place. “You can’t release hostages in the middle of strikes, so the strikes will have to stop,” Rubio told CBS News’ Face the Nation. He also highlighted logistical challenges in implementing the plan and warned that establishing long-term governance in Gaza would be “even harder” than immediate hostilities.

Is Hamas ready to surrender?

Hamas has reportedly agreed to release the hostages, surrender governing power, and facilitate Israeli troop withdrawal, but it continues to resist the disarmament clause, insisting that key points must be discussed with other Palestinian factions. Diplomats say this consultation requirement could complicate rapid implementation of the agreement.

Trump stressed that the deal’s priority is a swift resolution to secure hostages and end the fighting. He issued a stern warning to Hamas, stating the group would face “complete obliteration” if it refuses to cede control of Gaza. US and regional mediators are working to finalize technical details, including prisoner exchanges and verification of Israeli troop withdrawal.

As international attention focuses on the Sharm El-Sheikh talks, the next few days are likely to be crucial in determining whether a truce can be successfully achieved and hostages safely returned.

