LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Karur stampede delhi rain donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag business news Karur stampede delhi rain donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag business news Karur stampede delhi rain donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag business news Karur stampede delhi rain donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Karur stampede delhi rain donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag business news Karur stampede delhi rain donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag business news Karur stampede delhi rain donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag business news Karur stampede delhi rain donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag business news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Gaza Ceasefire Talks Underway: Trump Says ‘It Will Last A Couple Of Days’

Gaza Ceasefire Talks Underway: Trump Says ‘It Will Last A Couple Of Days’

Trump says Gaza deal talks with Israel and Hamas “will last a couple of days,” expressing optimism for a swift ceasefire and hostage release. Netanyahu is on board, while Hamas resists disarmament, complicating implementation.

Trump says Gaza deal talks with Israel and Hamas ‘will last a couple of days' (Photo: ANI)
Trump says Gaza deal talks with Israel and Hamas ‘will last a couple of days' (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 5, 2025 23:49:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gaza Ceasefire Talks Underway: Trump Says ‘It Will Last A Couple Of Days’

President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed that negotiations between Israel and Hamas over a potential ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza are underway and could last “a couple of days.” Speaking at the White House, Trump expressed cautious optimism, saying the talks “are going very well” and expected clarity soon on Hamas’s commitment to the deal.

Negotiators from Israel and Hamas convened in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopeful that hostages held in Gaza could be freed within days. The discussions follow a US-brokered roadmap aimed at ending the ongoing conflict and securing the release of captives in Gaza in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

Highlighting 20-point plan

Trump confirmed in a text exchange with CNN that Netanyahu is “on board” with halting military operations in Gaza if Hamas agrees to the plan. The framework, reportedly a 20-point agreement, demands Hamas release all 48 hostages, relinquish governing authority, and disarm, while Israel would release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and stop its military assault.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that Israeli strikes must pause for a hostage release to take place. “You can’t release hostages in the middle of strikes, so the strikes will have to stop,” Rubio told CBS News’ Face the Nation. He also highlighted logistical challenges in implementing the plan and warned that establishing long-term governance in Gaza would be “even harder” than immediate hostilities.

Is Hamas ready to surrender?

Hamas has reportedly agreed to release the hostages, surrender governing power, and facilitate Israeli troop withdrawal, but it continues to resist the disarmament clause, insisting that key points must be discussed with other Palestinian factions. Diplomats say this consultation requirement could complicate rapid implementation of the agreement.

Trump stressed that the deal’s priority is a swift resolution to secure hostages and end the fighting. He issued a stern warning to Hamas, stating the group would face “complete obliteration” if it refuses to cede control of Gaza. US and regional mediators are working to finalize technical details, including prisoner exchanges and verification of Israeli troop withdrawal.

As international attention focuses on the Sharm El-Sheikh talks, the next few days are likely to be crucial in determining whether a truce can be successfully achieved and hostages safely returned.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Warns Hamas Of ‘Complete Obliteration’ If Gaza Power Is Not Relinquished

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 11:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpGaza Ceasefire Talkspresident donald trump

RELATED News

Newsom Slams Trump Over Guard Deployment To Oregon, Says ‘Breathtaking Abuse Of Law And Power’
Donald Trump Warns Hamas Of ‘Complete Obliteration’ If Gaza Power Is Not Relinquished
New Blood Test Promises To Detect Head & Neck Cancer 10 Years Ahead: A Game Changer
Rubio says he hopes hostage deal can be done early this week
Russian Drones And Missiles Strike Ukraine, Five Dead, Energy Infrastructure Damaged: What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Oil prices gain 1% after lower-than-expected OPEC+ output hike
Karur Stampede Was A Preventable Disaster, NDA MPs Flag Lapses
Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain Today And Tomorrow, Temperature To Drop
Watch: Cobra Spotted Inside Noida Apartment Elevator, Residents Panic
Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh Booked For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: Meet All Contestants Confirmed For Vijay Sethupathi’s Show
Gaza Ceasefire Talks Underway: Trump Says ‘It Will Last A Couple Of Days’
MASH Ball 2025: Where Glamour Meets Giving, In Support Of UNICEF India
Cuttack Tensions Rise: Internet Blocked As Shops Vandalised After Festive Clashes
72 Hours Of Work, No Time For Home? Viral Video Sparks Focus On Men’s Mental Health
Gaza Ceasefire Talks Underway: Trump Says ‘It Will Last A Couple Of Days’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gaza Ceasefire Talks Underway: Trump Says ‘It Will Last A Couple Of Days’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gaza Ceasefire Talks Underway: Trump Says ‘It Will Last A Couple Of Days’
Gaza Ceasefire Talks Underway: Trump Says ‘It Will Last A Couple Of Days’
Gaza Ceasefire Talks Underway: Trump Says ‘It Will Last A Couple Of Days’
Gaza Ceasefire Talks Underway: Trump Says ‘It Will Last A Couple Of Days’

QUICK LINKS