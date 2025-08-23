Gaza City Faces Famine and Violence as Israeli Military Strikes and Gunfire Kill 33

At least 33 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed by Israeli strikes and gunfire across Gaza on Saturday, The Associated Press reported, citing local hospitals. Those sheltering in tents in Khan Younis and civilians seeking food near the Zikim aid crossing are reported to be among the dead. As famine worsens in Gaza City, humanitarian groups are intensifying pressure on Israel to halt its offensive.

Gaza’s largest city is now the focus of both a spreading famine and a possible upcoming military operation, with Israeli Defense Minister recently warning of an impending assault that could “destroy” the city.

Civilian Deaths in Tents and Aid Lines

Meanwhile, health officials at Nasser Hospital said that Israeli strikes killed at least 17 people in Khan Younis, more than half of them being women and children.

In northern Gaza, five more Palestinians were killed by gunfire near the Zikim crossing, according to the Sheikh Radwan field hospital. Israeli forces also reportedly fired on thousands attempting to get food. “

Israel’s military, for its part, said that it wasn’t aware of the Khan Younis strike and that the offiials were investigating the reported incident.