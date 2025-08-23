Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It

Famine is now officially happening in Gaza City, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), the world’s top authority on food crises. On Friday, the IPC announced that over half a million people in Gaza are trapped in famine conditions, facing widespread starvation and preventable deaths. This is the first famine the IPC has confirmed in the Middle East amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which began with the Palestinian militant group’s October 7, 2023 attack.

Reports suggest that most people in Gaza depend almost entirely on outside aid to survive, as Israel’s military operations are believed to have destroyed much of Gaza’s local food production capacity.

Expressing disbelief at the crisis, Dr. Mark Manary, a childhood malnutrition expert at Washington University in St. Louis, recently told the Associated Press, “I am speechless that in 2025, we are facing starvation on the planet. It has got to be a wake-up call.” Manary further suggested that if food aid were widespread and consistent, the wat-ravaged enclave could recover in two to three months time.

What Exactly Is Famine?

In layman terms, famine means “not having enough to eat,” Manary explained. However, the IPC uses three strict criteria to declare famine in a region:

* At least 20% of households suffer from extreme food shortages, which basically translates to starvation.

* Thirty percent or more of children face acute malnutrition or wasting, meaning they are dangerously thin for their height.

* At least two adults or four children per 10,000 people die daily from hunger-related causes.

Famine can occur in small pockets, and therefore experts approach these declarations carefully. Recent instances of famine confirmations include North Darfur (2024), Somalia (2011), and South Sudan (2017).