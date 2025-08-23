LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It

Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification has confirmed famine in Gaza City, where more than half a million people are reportedly suffering severe starvation amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. Famine means extreme food shortages, high child malnutrition, and hunger-related deaths. Declared based on strict criteria, famine announcements typically come from governments or UN officials using the IPC data. Experts, meanwhile, have warned that the crisis can be reversed with urgent aid.

Famine is gripping Gaza City as over half a million Palestinians are reported to be facing starvation. (Photo: X)
Famine is gripping Gaza City as over half a million Palestinians are reported to be facing starvation. (Photo: X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 23, 2025 22:20:58 IST

Famine is now officially happening in Gaza City, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), the world’s top authority on food crises. On Friday, the IPC announced that over half a million people in Gaza are trapped in famine conditions, facing widespread starvation and preventable deaths. This is the first famine the IPC has confirmed in the Middle East amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which began with the Palestinian militant group’s October 7, 2023 attack.

Reports suggest that most people in Gaza depend almost entirely on outside aid to survive, as Israel’s military operations are believed to have destroyed much of Gaza’s local food production capacity. 

Expressing disbelief at the crisis, Dr. Mark Manary, a childhood malnutrition expert at Washington University in St. Louis, recently told the Associated Press, “I am speechless that in 2025, we are facing starvation on the planet. It has got to be a wake-up call.” Manary further suggested that if food aid were widespread and consistent, the wat-ravaged enclave could recover in two to three months time.

What Exactly Is Famine?

In layman terms, famine means “not having enough to eat,” Manary explained. However, the IPC uses three strict criteria to declare famine in a region:

* At least 20% of households suffer from extreme food shortages, which basically translates to starvation.
* Thirty percent or more of children face acute malnutrition or wasting, meaning they are dangerously thin for their height.
* At least two adults or four children per 10,000 people die daily from hunger-related causes.

Famine can occur in small pockets, and therefore experts approach these declarations carefully. Recent instances of famine confirmations include North Darfur (2024), Somalia (2011), and South Sudan (2017).

Tags: gaza crisisGAZA FAMINEhome-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
Zelenskyy Holds Discussion With Netherlands PM Over Security Arrangements from US-European Allies

LATEST NEWS

Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?