Gaza Gets Fuel For First Time In 5 Months As Israel Chokes Aid Supply

Israel on Sunday allowed two trucks carrying 107 tonnes of fuel to enter Gaza for the first time in five months. This development comes amid a deepening humanitarian catastrophe in the region as Israel chokes aid access. There have been recent reports of fuel shortages hindering the operations of hospitals and fears of an emerging famine.

The two trucks crossed from Egypt into Gaza via the Israeli-controlled Karem Abu Salem crossing on Sunday. Notably, Four more tankers of UN fuel are likely to arrive later this week. Additionally, authorities said 600 trucks per day are needed to meet basic needs, dozens of deaths have occured recently due to lack of proper treatment.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israel has sharply reduced the entry of fuel and food trucks into Gaza since March. The move is aimed at pressurising Hamas into freeing hostages taken during its October 2023 attack.

With fuel supplies almost stopped, hospitals have been hit hardest. According a Reuters report, doctors are now forced to treat only the most critically ill or injured patients.

The food shortage has caused chaos. There have been videos going viral showing hungry crowds looting aid trucks before they reach distribution centres. In response, Israeli forces had opened fire to control the situation. At least 27 people were killed while trying to get food on Sunday. The UN says more than 1,400 people have been killed while seeking aid since June.

Gaza’s media office says over 22,000 humanitarian aid trucks, mostly from international agencies, are still blocked at the borders despite Israel easing some restrictions. Israel’s COGAT agency claims 35 trucks have entered Gaza since July.

The lack of food has already caused starvation deaths, raising fears of a famine. Gaza health officials say six more people died of hunger in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 175 since the crisis began. According to The Guardian, among them, 93 were children.

