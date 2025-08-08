LIVE TV
Home > World > Germany Suspends Arms Exports to Israel Over Gaza City Offensive Plan

Germany Suspends Arms Exports to Israel Over Gaza City Offensive Plan

Germany to halt the military equipment exportation to Israel that could be used in the Gaza Strip, Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Friday.

Credit - AP
Credit - AP

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 8, 2025 18:45:12 IST

Germany to halt the military equipment exportation to Israel that could be used in the Gaza Strip, Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Friday, as reported by AFP.

The movement came in response to Israel’s plan to take control of Gaza City. Merz said, “Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorise any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice.”

Call for Humanitarian Access

Stressing the plan is offensive, Merz said that even greater responsibility falls on Israel to ensure aid reaches civilians in Gaza. He reiterated Germany’s call for comprehensive humanitarian access for UN agencies and other aid organisations.

International Concern Over Gaza Crisis

Global alarm has been rising over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, with a UN-backed assessment warning that famine is unfolding. Merz also urged Israel to refrain from “any further steps toward annexing the West Bank.”

The suspension of arms exports is anticipated to put added diplomatic pressure on Israel as it faces mounting criticism over its long-drawn war with Gaza. (AFP Inputs)

