LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > World > Germany To Look For New Trade Partners? Chancellor Friedrich Merz Provides Big Update

Germany To Look For New Trade Partners? Chancellor Friedrich Merz Provides Big Update

Speaking at the government’s Open Day in Berlin on Sunday, Merz questioned how fair global trade could function if the United States refused to follow World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

Friedrich Merz
Friedrich Merz

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 25, 2025 01:12:23 IST

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called on Germany to look for new trade partners beyond the recently signed US-EU trade deal, which sets a 15% tariff on European goods.

Speaking at the government’s Open Day in Berlin on Sunday, Merz questioned how fair global trade could function if the United States refused to follow World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

“We should search for partners in the world that share our thinking,” said Merz, who leads the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU). His remarks come at a time when CDU’s approval rating stands at 25%, the same as the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), according to an INSA poll published in the German newspaper Bild this weekend.

The current trade framework was agreed on July 28 between US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. While Merz acknowledged the importance of maintaining strong economic ties with Washington, he suggested that Germany should also explore fresh opportunities in South America, Asia and Africa. “We must consistently pursue that path,” he added.

Merz also turned his attention to domestic issues, warning that Germany’s social security system needed urgent reforms. He said that welfare spending on employment, pensions and healthcare must be brought under control if the system is to remain sustainable.

“We have to make our social security systems fit for the future,” Merz said, stressing that basic questions about the country’s welfare policies should be settled before the end of the year.

ALSO READ: How Many Israeli Hostages Are Still Alive in Gaza? US President Donald Trump Provides Big Update

Tags: EUfriedrich merzgermanyus

RELATED News

Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

LATEST NEWS

When Taylor Swift Hoped For Marriage And Travis Kelce Eyed Another NFL Season – Before Their Fairytale Engagement
Surjewala, Manoj Jha target BJP, EC over vote theft
Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Germany To Look For New Trade Partners? Chancellor Friedrich Merz Provides Big Update

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Germany To Look For New Trade Partners? Chancellor Friedrich Merz Provides Big Update

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Germany To Look For New Trade Partners? Chancellor Friedrich Merz Provides Big Update
Germany To Look For New Trade Partners? Chancellor Friedrich Merz Provides Big Update
Germany To Look For New Trade Partners? Chancellor Friedrich Merz Provides Big Update
Germany To Look For New Trade Partners? Chancellor Friedrich Merz Provides Big Update

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?