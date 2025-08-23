LIVE TV
Home > World > Ghislaine Maxwell Opens Up About Elon Musk: Details From DOJ Interview Spark Intrigue

Ghislaine Maxwell Opens Up About Elon Musk: Details From DOJ Interview Spark Intrigue

Ghislaine Maxwell detailed her encounters with Elon Musk in a DOJ interview, recalling a party and a few days on a friend’s island. She also addressed her memory of emails linking Musk and Jeffrey Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell reveals encounters with Elon Musk and insights on Epstein in DOJ interview transcripts released recently. Photo/X.
Ghislaine Maxwell reveals encounters with Elon Musk and insights on Epstein in DOJ interview transcripts released recently. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 23, 2025 15:24:40 IST

Ghislaine Maxwell has revealed details about her interactions with Tesla CEO Elon Musk during a Department of Justice interview, according to newly released transcripts. Maxwell, currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking minors linked to her former boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein, spoke with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche last month.

When Ghislaine Maxwell Met Elon Musk

When asked about her encounters with Musk, Maxwell admitted uncertainty about the exact timing.

“I couldn’t remember when I met Musk, saying it was either in 2010 or 2011, but explained that she was at a birthday party,” according to the transcript.

She added, “We were – or a bunch of us, I don’t even remember how many we were, but not many of us. We went to another friend’s island. … And we were there together for, I want to say, three or four days, something like that in my memory. And Mr. Musk was present for that.”

Connection Between Epstein and Elon Musk

When questioned about Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk, Maxwell said, “I don’t know if I’ve ever met him. I know that he has a brother, and I don’t think I met him.”

Blanche then asked whether that was the only time she spent with Elon Musk. Maxwell replied that they met again at the Oscars “at least a few years later.”

Regarding any connection between Epstein and Musk, Maxwell said, “I believe they did. And the only reason I say that is not from my memory, but because I saw – I think I saw – my memory is that in discovery, they were communicating on email.” However, she clarified that she did not know this information personally.

“I don’t – my – like I said, my memory is not – it’s not as good as I would like it to be. And I just want to say that,” she added.

Ghislaine Maxwell on Donald Trump

In the same interview, Maxwell stated that she never witnessed President Donald Trump in any “inappropriate setting.”

“I never witnessed the president in any inappropriate setting in any way. The president was never inappropriate with anybody,” Maxwell said. She recalled that she likely first met Trump in 1990, when her father, Robert Maxwell, owned the New York Daily News.

“I may have met Donald Trump at that time, because my father was friendly with him and liked him very much,” she added.

Both Trump and Musk have consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein. Neither has been accused of any crimes by law enforcement, nor have they been identified as subjects of any investigation.

Ghislaine Maxwell Opens Up About Elon Musk: Details From DOJ Interview Spark Intrigue

