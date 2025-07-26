Home > World > Ghislaine Maxwell Granted Proffer Immunity, Questioned For Two Days In Epstein Case

Ghislaine Maxwell Granted Proffer Immunity, Questioned For Two Days In Epstein Case

Ghislaine Maxwell, the disgraced former partner of Jeffrey Epstein, was granted limited immunity by the US Department of Justice, according to multiple reports. The immunity, known as proffer protection, allows her to speak freely without her statements being used against her later. The move signals Maxwell's cooperation in ongoing investigations related to the Epstein case.

Ghislaine Maxwell granted limited DOJ immunity to discuss Epstein case, answers 100 questions in two-day interrogation. Photo/X.
Published: July 26, 2025 05:35:14 IST

Ghislaine Maxwell, the infamous former partner of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was granted a  by DOJ on Friday according to various reports. This type of immunity, known as proffer immunity, is typically given to individuals whom prosecutors seek cooperation from in ongoing criminal investigations. It protects the person’s statements from being used against them in future prosecutions.

Ghislaine Maxwell Meets Todd Blanche For Two Days

Maxwell met several times this week with Deputy US Attorney General Todd Blanche. and the two are said to have discussed the Epstein case for over two days.. According to reports, Maxwell herself initiated these meetings.

Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year federal prison sentence in Tallahassee, Florida, spent a total of nine hours answering questions from Blanche on Thursday and Friday. Her attorney, David Oscar Markus, stated that Maxwell was questioned about approximately 100 different individuals during the interviews.

Ghislaine Maxwell Answers Epstein Case Related Questions

Markus told ABC News, “She answered every single question asked of her over the last day and a half.” He added, “She answered those questions honestly, truthfully, to the best of her ability.”

According to Markus, Maxwell “never invoked a privilege” or “refused to answer a question,” and the defense team expressed pride in her full cooperation.

What is the Purpose of the DOJ Inquiry?

Blanche conducted the interviews at a federal courthouse in Tallahassee. The discussions aimed to uncover information about other individuals who may have committed crimes against victims linked to the Epstein case.

The DOJ’s renewed efforts come amid ongoing fallout related to the so-called “Epstein files,” which allegedly contain details about Epstein’s associates. Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Epstein Case Domninating US Headlines

President Donald Trump had previously promised to release all information related to the Epstein files. However, his handling of the situation has been criticized by members of both political parties, as well as some within his own MAGA support base.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has addressed rumors about the existence of a “client list” naming high-profile individuals involved in Epstein’s crimes. Earlier this month, the DOJ and FBI issued a memo stating that no such list exists.

