Home > World > Ghislaine Maxwell Insists Epstein Didn’t Die By Suicide, Points To Real Cause Of Death

Ghislaine Maxwell has cast doubt on Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 jailhouse death, rejecting the official suicide ruling in new DOJ transcripts. She suggested his death may have been an “internal situation” within the prison.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 24, 2025 12:44:48 IST

Ghislaine Maxwell, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s closest confidantes, has publicly cast doubt on the official account of his death. In newly released transcripts and audio recordings, Maxwell said she does not believe the disgraced financier died by suicide inside a Manhattan jail cell in 2019. On August 22, the Department of Justice (DOJ) made public more than 300 pages of transcripts and recordings from Maxwell’s two-day conversation with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in late July.

I Don’t Believe Epstein Died by Suicide:Ghislaine Maxwell

During her discussions with Blanche, 51, Maxwell, 63, expressed skepticism over the official ruling of suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. Instead, she suggested Epstein’s death may have been the result of an “internal situation” within the prison.

“In prison, where I am, they will kill you, or they will pay – somebody can pay a prisoner to kill you for $25 worth of commissary,” Maxwell told Blanche.

“That’s about the going rate for a hit with a lock today.”

When asked whether Epstein might have been killed by outside actors, Maxwell responded, “Of course” it was possible, but she said she didn’t “see it” happening.

“But I don’t know of any reason why, and I don’t believe in the blackmail or in any of this, I don’t think Epstein had a hit on like that,” she added. “If it is indeed murder, I believe it was an internal situation.”

Ghislaine Maxwell On Whether “Silencing” Plot Against Epstein

Maxwell dismissed theories that Epstein’s death was arranged to keep him silent about influential associates. “I do not have any reason to believe that,” she said, adding that such claims seemed implausible.

“I also happen to think if that is what they wanted, they would’ve had plenty of opportunity when he wasn’t in jail,” she explained. “And if they were worried about blackmail or anything from him, he would’ve been a very easy target.”

The release of the transcripts comes as Maxwell sought a pardon from President Donald Trump. In the recordings, she described Trump as “friendly” with Epstein but said she had “only seen them in social settings” and “never witnessed the president in any inappropriate setting in any way.”

Her comments surface amid renewed scrutiny of Trump’s past association with Epstein. Trump, 79, has previously urged his supporters to stop discussing the disgraced financier, calling the focus “unbelievable.”

