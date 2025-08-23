LIVE TV
Epstein, Princess Diana And A Secret London Meeting? Ghislaine Maxwell's Testimony Raises Questions

Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed that Jeffrey Epstein may have been arranged to meet Princess Diana during a London visit, according to newly released US Justice Department tapes. She also alleged Sarah Ferguson pursued Epstein after his introduction to the British royals.

Ghislaine Maxwell claims Jeffrey Epstein may have met Princess Diana in London, sparking fresh scrutiny of his royal ties. Photos/X.
Ghislaine Maxwell claims Jeffrey Epstein may have met Princess Diana in London, sparking fresh scrutiny of his royal ties. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 23, 2025 11:47:40 IST

Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein may have been arranged to meet Princess Diana during a visit to London, according to newly released testimony.

In tapes published on Friday by the US Department of Justice, Maxwell, 63, said she believed Epstein traveled to London specifically for an encounter with Diana.

Maxwell further alleged that after Epstein was introduced to British royals, Sarah Ferguson – Prince Andrew’s former wife – was “putting the moves” on him.

Speaking about Epstein’s alleged meeting with Diana, Maxwell stated, “he went to a big event in the UK without me. I don’t know if he sat with Diana or if he met with Diana and he’d already met her. I don’t know, but this, I believe, was organized by Rosa.”

Did Epstein Date Princess Diana? 

She added, “I don’t know if she was being set up as a date for him, maybe because she was… I don’t want to speak bad of Diana, but… I’m not going to do that.”

Maxwell said that prior to her relationship with Epstein, he had lived in London during the 1980s and was acquainted with “high society people.”

She specifically mentioned Rosa Monckton, one of Diana’s closest friends, and Monckton’s husband, journalist Dominic Lawson.

The testimony was given last month during a two-day interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, agreed to discuss Epstein but has refused to testify in her own trial.

Timeline of Epstein’s Interaction With Princess Diana

Maxwell appeared uncertain about when Epstein’s supposed interaction with Diana occurred, suggesting it may have been in the early 2000s. That timeline, however, is impossible, as Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

While Maxwell did not expand further on Diana, she spoke at length about Epstein’s relationship with Prince Andrew.

“I did not introduce him to Prince Andrew or to Sarah Ferguson,” she said. “That is a flat untruth.”

Maxwell told Blanche that photographic evidence of Diana at the alleged London event could help pinpoint the timeline of Epstein’s presence. She also claimed that Epstein first met Andrew either in Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, or possibly the Bahamas through Sarah Ferguson.

“Sarah had called Epstein… or I don’t know. I’m speculating. Anyway, long and short, he met Andrew up there,” she said.

Epstein’s Relation With Prince Andrew

According to Maxwell, Epstein and Prince Andrew were “like chalk and cheese,” and she never would have arranged an introduction. Instead, she suggested Sarah Ferguson “pushed” the connection.

“They met and hung out, I want to say two or three times that had nothing to do with me,” she continued. “I wasn’t communicating with Andrew. I wasn’t in touch with him.”

Maxwell recounted how Epstein later informed her that Andrew was coming to New York and asked her to arrange the visit.

“That’s classic, by the way, classic Epstein,” she remarked.

She said she was delighted to reconnect with Andrew at that time: “The minute we got together I was like, yay. Hi. And then it was so nice… I really liked him a lot and… it was so nice when we became really, really good friends—much more so than when we were in London.”

Epstein, Donald Trump, and  Princess Diana

Epstein’s alleged connection to Princess Diana had not been publicly revealed before. However, journalist Michael Wolff previously told the Daily Beast that Epstein and Donald Trump once engaged in a disturbing “competition” over the late royal.

“They had a competition, Trump and Epstein,” Wolff said. “Of who would be the one, the first one to sleep with Princess Diana. They just understood: What could you get from these people? Both Trump and Epstein. ‘What can you get from somebody?’ is the question you would always ask about anybody.”

Also Read: US Justice Department Releases Transcripts Of Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell’s Interview, Know Key Details

Tags: donald trumpEpstein filesGhislaine MaxwellPrincess Diana

