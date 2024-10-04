Global Response To Israel-Iran War Intensifies; How Are Countries Preparing for Evacuations from Lebanon?

As tensions in Middle-East escalate, nations around the world are formulating contingency plans to evacuate their citizens from Lebanon

As tensions escalate between Israel and Hezbollah, nations around the world are formulating contingency plans to evacuate their citizens from Lebanon. Though large-scale military evacuations have not yet commenced, many countries are chartering aircraft to facilitate safe passage, while others report that individuals are leaving on their own. Here’s a closer look at the various evacuation strategies being employed by different countries.

Australia Takes Precautionary Measures

Australia has taken proactive steps to assist its citizens, organizing hundreds of airline seats for evacuation from Lebanon. The government plans to utilize military aircraft to transport evacuees to Cyprus, with potential options for sea evacuations being explored. Authorities have urged the approximately 15,000 Australians in Lebanon to depart while Beirut airport remains operational.

Belgium’s Urgent Advisory

Belgium’s foreign ministry has issued an urgent advisory for its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately, reflecting the seriousness of the situation. The Belga news agency reported this recommendation as the conflict continues to escalate.

Brazil Mobilizes Air Force for Repatriation

In response to the crisis, Brazil has announced that approximately 3,000 citizens are seeking repatriation. The Brazilian Air Force has dispatched an Airbus A330 to Beirut to transport 220 individuals on Friday, with plans for two weekly flights to continue the evacuation efforts.

China Successfully Evacuates Nationals

The Chinese government has successfully evacuated over 200 citizens from Lebanon, as reported by the official Xinhua news agency. This swift action underscores the urgency of the situation for foreign nationals in the region.

Canada Collaborates with Australia for Sea Evacuation

Canadian authorities are cooperating with Australia to evacuate their nationals via sea. According to the Toronto Star, the plan includes contracting a commercial vessel capable of ferrying 1,000 individuals per day, facilitating a smooth exit from Lebanon.

Cyprus Evacuates Its Citizens

Cyprus successfully evacuated 38 of its nationals on Thursday using an aircraft provided by Greece. The number of Cypriots in Lebanon is estimated to be between 1,000 and 1,500, prompting immediate action to ensure their safety.

Denmark Urges Immediate Departure

Denmark has advised its citizens to leave Lebanon as soon as possible. While commercial flights are still available, the Danish foreign ministry noted that the Lebanese airline, Middle East Airlines, would be adding extra flights from Beirut to European destinations to accommodate the increased demand for travel.

France Prepares for Possible Evacuations

France has had contingency plans in place for several months but has not yet initiated an evacuation. Current strategies involve coordinating with Cyprus and utilizing Beirut airport, with discussions ongoing about potential evacuations through Turkey. France has deployed a warship to the region, with a helicopter carrier set to arrive in the eastern Mediterranean as a precautionary measure.

Germany Supports Its Nationals

Germany has evacuated non-essential staff and families of embassy workers, along with medically vulnerable citizens, as confirmed by the foreign and defense ministries. The German government is committed to supporting those seeking to leave Lebanon amid the ongoing unrest.

Greece Takes Action

On Thursday, Greece successfully evacuated 22 of its nationals, including some Cypriot citizens. The Greek government has urged its citizens to leave Lebanon and avoid any travel to the region, placing a frigate on standby for potential assistance.

Italy Strengthens Diplomatic Presence

Italy has reduced its diplomatic staff in Lebanon and increased security personnel at its embassy in Beirut. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has persistently urged Italian nationals to depart the country, while also seeking assurances from Israel regarding the safety of Italian peacekeepers operating in the region.

The Netherlands Mobilizes Military Resources

The Netherlands plans to send a military aircraft to Lebanon to repatriate its citizens. According to the Dutch defense ministry, the military will operate two flights on Friday and Saturday, with the possibility of accommodating citizens from other countries if space allows.

Poland Organizes Transport for Citizens

Poland has announced plans to limit the number of staff at its Beirut embassy, with the foreign ministry indicating that transport will be arranged for citizens who wish to leave Lebanon amid the escalating conflict.

Portugal Issues Travel Warnings

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro has advised against travel to Lebanon, while the government has assisted in the evacuation of a small number of Portuguese citizens currently residing in the country.

Romania Conducts Military Evacuation

Romania successfully evacuated 69 citizens from Lebanon on Thursday using a military aircraft. The foreign ministry reported that over 1,100 Romanian citizens and their families have registered with the embassy, indicating a significant presence in Lebanon.

Russia Begins Evacuations

Russia has commenced the evacuation of its citizens from Lebanon, with families of diplomats departing on a special flight from Beirut. According to the TASS news agency, around 3,000 Russians and citizens from the Commonwealth of Independent States are seeking to leave the country.

Slovakia Plans Military Assistance

Slovakia has announced plans to send a military aircraft to facilitate the evacuation of Slovak citizens and others wishing to leave Lebanon, demonstrating a commitment to ensuring the safety of its nationals.

Spain Deploys Military Aircraft

Spain has stated its intention to deploy two military aircraft to evacuate as many as 350 citizens from Lebanon, reflecting its commitment to ensuring the safety of its nationals amid rising tensions.

Turkey Prepares for Possible Evacuations

Turkey’s foreign ministry has indicated that it is ready to facilitate the evacuation of Turkish citizens from Lebanon via air and sea. The ministry is collaborating with approximately 20 other countries to arrange the potential evacuation of foreign nationals through Turkey. There are about 14,000 Turkish citizens registered at the consulate in Lebanon, though this figure is not definitive.

United Kingdom Takes Action

The United Kingdom has chartered a limited number of flights for its citizens to leave Lebanon, reiterating its advice for immediate evacuation. More than 150 British nationals and their dependents successfully departed Beirut on a government-chartered flight on Wednesday. In addition, Britain has bolstered its military presence in Cyprus, deploying approximately 700 troops and two Royal Navy ships to the region.

United States Enhances Evacuation Readiness

The United States has deployed additional troops to Cyprus in preparation for the potential evacuation of American citizens from Lebanon. The State Department is collaborating with airlines to increase the number of flights and seats available for Americans seeking to leave the region.