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Home > World News > Gold & Silver Price Today in Pakistan (April 22, 2026): MCX Gold Rises 1%, Silver Surges by PKR 3,700, Check Full Prices

Gold & Silver Price Today in Pakistan (April 22, 2026): MCX Gold Rises 1%, Silver Surges by PKR 3,700, Check Full Prices

Gold and silver prices are back on a positive note after a recent volatility of the commodities market. Gold prices on the MCX saw an increase of almost 1 per cent and crossed Rs 1.53 lakh, while silver on the MCX rallied Rs 3,700 or slightly more than 1.5 per cent. The rally was mainly attributed to positive global trends as Indian gold and silver prices also saw significant gains with international gold and silver prices gaining in turn. The rally in gold and silver comes against a backdrop of ongoing geopolitical developments and cautious sentiment in global markets. While buying interest saw an uptick, safe-haven demand also saw an increase, sending the bullion prices higher amid ongoing uncertainties around crude oil movements and global growth signals.

Gold & Silver Price Today in Pakistan (April 22, 2026): MCX Gold Rises 1%, Silver Surges by PKR 3,700, Check Full Prices

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Last updated: April 22, 2026 11:36:35 IST

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Gold & Silver Price Today in Pakistan (April 22, 2026): MCX Gold Rises 1%, Silver Surges by PKR 3,700, Check Full Prices

Gold & Silver Price Today in Pakistan (April 22, 2026): Gold and silver prices rebounded on the back of improved global cues on Apr 22 after a volatile session, following a number of days of uneven prices. Gold prices are up around 1 percent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and have crossed the PKR 4.31lakh (24K) mark. Silver has been on a similar upswing, up over 1.5 percent and priced above PKR 7.17 lakh (Per KG). Renewed buying in precious metals indicates growing investor appetite, as global developments take their new turn. Spot gold prices increased by about 1 percent and are now above the $4,750 per ounce mark. Silver has been the stronger performer, up nearly 2 percent and trading close to $78 per ounce. Positive momentum in global bullion has given a much needed lift to domestic markets, as fresh buying has been seen. Gold and silver are typically considered safe-haven assets and thus investors flock to them during times of geopolitical uncertainty and in this environment.

Crude oil prices have been moving cautiously in uncertain times. US WTI crude futures are trading near the $90 per barrel mark while Brent crude is above $98.5 per barrel. The energy market also reacts to positive/negative signals from the Middle East, which is also influencing sentiment in general.

What is the cause of the recent resurgence in precious metals?

One of it is the recent geopolitical event between the United States and Iran. US President Donald Trump has announced to extend the ceasefire period. He also announced that he will hold a second round of peace talks with Iran. He said more military action is postponed until Iran makes a new proposal and the discussions have concluded. While this has reduced immediate tension, markets remain on edge. But, there is still some anxiety in the air. Vice President JD Vance has apparently cancelled his visit to Islamabad, in the wake of Iran’s response via Pakistan to the talks. 

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Iran’s Pov ?

Iran also stated that it will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz as long as US naval ships are intercepting vessels. Gold is still almost 10 percent below the levels at the start of the conflict despite the recent jump. But, besides the news, the US Federal Reserve outlook also added pressure. Fed Chair nominee Kevin Warsh, during his Senate confirmation hearing said that the Fed needs to take an independent stance to control the stubborn inflation. He, however, didn’t reveal any specific action plan. This cautious tone has left the market on edge, which has also created swings on the global commodity market.

Gold Rate Today in Pakistan 22 April, 2026: Per Gram Price:

Gold Type Price (PKR per gram)
24K Gold ₨43,252.70
22K Gold ₨39,648.40
18K Gold ₨32,439.60

Gold Rate Today in Pakistan 22 April, 2026: Per 10 Gram Price:

Gold Type Price (PKR per 10 grams)
24K Gold ₨431,241
22K Gold ₨395,305
18K Gold ₨323,431

Silver Rate Today in Pakistan 22 April, 2026: Per 10 Gram Price:

Unit Price (PKR)
1 Tola ₨8,372
1 Gram ₨717.67
1 Kg ₨717,670

Pakistan Gold Rate – Last 15 Days (Per Gram)

Date (Apr 2026) 24K (PKR) 22K (PKR) 18K (PKR)
Apr 21 42,309 38,783 31,732
Apr 20 42,150 38,640 31,600
Apr 19 42,000 38,500 31,500
Apr 18 42,200 38,700 31,650
Apr 17 42,350 38,850 31,780
Apr 16 42,600 39,050 31,950
Apr 15 42,900 39,330 32,180
Apr 14 43,100 39,500 32,300
Apr 13 43,300 39,700 32,470
Apr 12 43,500 39,900 32,600
Apr 11 43,200 39,600 32,400
Apr 10 42,950 39,350 32,200
Apr 9 42,700 39,100 32,000
Apr 8 42,400 38,800 31,800

Pakistan Gold Rate – Last 15 Days (Per 10 Gram)

Date (Apr 2026) 24K (PKR) 22K (PKR) 18K (PKR)
Apr 21 423,090 387,830 317,320
Apr 20 421,500 386,400 316,000
Apr 19 420,000 385,000 315,000
Apr 18 422,000 387,000 316,500
Apr 17 423,500 388,500 317,800
Apr 16 426,000 390,500 319,500
Apr 15 429,000 393,300 321,800
Apr 14 431,000 395,000 323,000
Apr 13 433,000 397,000 324,700
Apr 12 435,000 399,000 326,000
Apr 11 432,000 396,000 324,000
Apr 10 429,500 393,500 322,000
Apr 9 427,000 391,000 320,000
Apr 8 424,000 388,000 318,000

Pakistan Silver Rate – Last 15 Days

Date (Apr 2026) 10 Gram (PKR) 1 Kg (PKR)
Apr 21 7,420 742,000
Apr 20 7,350 735,000
Apr 19 7,300 730,000
Apr 18 7,280 728,000
Apr 17 7,132 713,200
Apr 16 7,299 729,900
Apr 15 7,716 771,600
Apr 14 7,111 711,100
Apr 13 7,050 705,000
Apr 12 6,980 698,000
Apr 11 6,820 682,000
Apr 10 6,750 675,000
Apr 9 6,700 670,000
Apr 8 6,660 666,000
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Tags: bullion market indiaglobal gold prices todaygold price April 22 2026gold price latest updategold price volatilitygold rates todayMCX commodities newsMCX gold price IndiaMCX silver price surgeprecious metals rallysafe haven demand goldsilver market trendssilver price jump Rs 3700silver price live updatessilver rates today

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Gold & Silver Price Today in Pakistan (April 22, 2026): MCX Gold Rises 1%, Silver Surges by PKR 3,700, Check Full Prices

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Gold & Silver Price Today in Pakistan (April 22, 2026): MCX Gold Rises 1%, Silver Surges by PKR 3,700, Check Full Prices
Gold & Silver Price Today in Pakistan (April 22, 2026): MCX Gold Rises 1%, Silver Surges by PKR 3,700, Check Full Prices
Gold & Silver Price Today in Pakistan (April 22, 2026): MCX Gold Rises 1%, Silver Surges by PKR 3,700, Check Full Prices
Gold & Silver Price Today in Pakistan (April 22, 2026): MCX Gold Rises 1%, Silver Surges by PKR 3,700, Check Full Prices

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