Gold & Silver Price Today in Pakistan (April 22, 2026): MCX Gold Rises 1%, Silver Surges by PKR 3,700, Check Full Prices

Gold & Silver Price Today in Pakistan (April 22, 2026): Gold and silver prices rebounded on the back of improved global cues on Apr 22 after a volatile session, following a number of days of uneven prices. Gold prices are up around 1 percent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and have crossed the PKR 4.31lakh (24K) mark. Silver has been on a similar upswing, up over 1.5 percent and priced above PKR 7.17 lakh (Per KG). Renewed buying in precious metals indicates growing investor appetite, as global developments take their new turn. Spot gold prices increased by about 1 percent and are now above the $4,750 per ounce mark. Silver has been the stronger performer, up nearly 2 percent and trading close to $78 per ounce. Positive momentum in global bullion has given a much needed lift to domestic markets, as fresh buying has been seen. Gold and silver are typically considered safe-haven assets and thus investors flock to them during times of geopolitical uncertainty and in this environment.
Crude oil prices have been moving cautiously in uncertain times. US WTI crude futures are trading near the $90 per barrel mark while Brent crude is above $98.5 per barrel. The energy market also reacts to positive/negative signals from the Middle East, which is also influencing sentiment in general.
What is the cause of the recent resurgence in precious metals?
One of it is the recent geopolitical event between the United States and Iran. US President Donald Trump has announced to extend the ceasefire period. He also announced that he will hold a second round of peace talks with Iran. He said more military action is postponed until Iran makes a new proposal and the discussions have concluded. While this has reduced immediate tension, markets remain on edge. But, there is still some anxiety in the air. Vice President JD Vance has apparently cancelled his visit to Islamabad, in the wake of Iran’s response via Pakistan to the talks.
Iran’s Pov ?
Iran also stated that it will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz as long as US naval ships are intercepting vessels. Gold is still almost 10 percent below the levels at the start of the conflict despite the recent jump. But, besides the news, the US Federal Reserve outlook also added pressure. Fed Chair nominee Kevin Warsh, during his Senate confirmation hearing said that the Fed needs to take an independent stance to control the stubborn inflation. He, however, didn’t reveal any specific action plan. This cautious tone has left the market on edge, which has also created swings on the global commodity market.
Gold Rate Today in Pakistan 22 April, 2026: Per Gram Price:
|Gold Type
|Price (PKR per gram)
|24K Gold
|₨43,252.70
|22K Gold
|₨39,648.40
|18K Gold
|₨32,439.60
Gold Rate Today in Pakistan 22 April, 2026: Per 10 Gram Price:
|Gold Type
|Price (PKR per 10 grams)
|24K Gold
|₨431,241
|22K Gold
|₨395,305
|18K Gold
|₨323,431
Silver Rate Today in Pakistan 22 April, 2026: Per 10 Gram Price:
|Unit
|Price (PKR)
|1 Tola
|₨8,372
|1 Gram
|₨717.67
|1 Kg
|₨717,670
Pakistan Gold Rate – Last 15 Days (Per Gram)
|Date (Apr 2026)
|24K (PKR)
|22K (PKR)
|18K (PKR)
|Apr 21
|42,309
|38,783
|31,732
|Apr 20
|42,150
|38,640
|31,600
|Apr 19
|42,000
|38,500
|31,500
|Apr 18
|42,200
|38,700
|31,650
|Apr 17
|42,350
|38,850
|31,780
|Apr 16
|42,600
|39,050
|31,950
|Apr 15
|42,900
|39,330
|32,180
|Apr 14
|43,100
|39,500
|32,300
|Apr 13
|43,300
|39,700
|32,470
|Apr 12
|43,500
|39,900
|32,600
|Apr 11
|43,200
|39,600
|32,400
|Apr 10
|42,950
|39,350
|32,200
|Apr 9
|42,700
|39,100
|32,000
|Apr 8
|42,400
|38,800
|31,800
Pakistan Gold Rate – Last 15 Days (Per 10 Gram)
|Date (Apr 2026)
|24K (PKR)
|22K (PKR)
|18K (PKR)
|Apr 21
|423,090
|387,830
|317,320
|Apr 20
|421,500
|386,400
|316,000
|Apr 19
|420,000
|385,000
|315,000
|Apr 18
|422,000
|387,000
|316,500
|Apr 17
|423,500
|388,500
|317,800
|Apr 16
|426,000
|390,500
|319,500
|Apr 15
|429,000
|393,300
|321,800
|Apr 14
|431,000
|395,000
|323,000
|Apr 13
|433,000
|397,000
|324,700
|Apr 12
|435,000
|399,000
|326,000
|Apr 11
|432,000
|396,000
|324,000
|Apr 10
|429,500
|393,500
|322,000
|Apr 9
|427,000
|391,000
|320,000
|Apr 8
|424,000
|388,000
|318,000
Pakistan Silver Rate – Last 15 Days
|Date (Apr 2026)
|10 Gram (PKR)
|1 Kg (PKR)
|Apr 21
|7,420
|742,000
|Apr 20
|7,350
|735,000
|Apr 19
|7,300
|730,000
|Apr 18
|7,280
|728,000
|Apr 17
|7,132
|713,200
|Apr 16
|7,299
|729,900
|Apr 15
|7,716
|771,600
|Apr 14
|7,111
|711,100
|Apr 13
|7,050
|705,000
|Apr 12
|6,980
|698,000
|Apr 11
|6,820
|682,000
|Apr 10
|6,750
|675,000
|Apr 9
|6,700
|670,000
|Apr 8
|6,660
|666,000
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