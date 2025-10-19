Golden Knights pour it on Flames, continue point streak

Mark Stone had two goals and two assists, Mitch Marner scored two goals and Jack Eichel dished off four assists as the Vegas Golden Knights cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night in Las Vegas. It was the 28th multi-goal game of Marner's career. Ivan Barbashev and Tomas Hertl each added a goal and an assist for Vegas, which won its third straight game while extending its season-opening point streak to six games. Adin Hill made 26 saves to pick up his first win in three starts this season. Jonathan Huberdeau scored a goal in his season debut for Calgary who lost their fifth straight game. Dustin Wolf finished with 14 saves before being pulled at the start of the third period for Devin Cooley, who made eight saves for the Flames. Vegas needed only 46 seconds to take a 1-0 lead. Barbashev stole the puck behind the goal and backhanded a pass to Marner, cutting down the slot. Marner then swept a wrist shot past Wolf's blocker side for his first goal as a Golden Knight. Huberdeau tied it, 1-1, at the 3:42 mark with a power-play goal, jamming in a shot on his knees from the front of the net. The Golden Knights regained the lead less than two minutes later on a power- play goal by Hertl who ripped in a shot from the slot off a Stone setup past Wolf's glove side for his third goal in the last three games. Stone made it 3-1 near the end of the period, tapping in a Eichel pass inside the right post. Vegas extended the lead to 5-1 with a pair of second period goals. The first came when Barbashev, stationed in the slot, deflected Kaeden Korczak's shot from the right point over Wolf's right arm. Marner added a power-play goal with 54 seconds left in the period, cutting to the net and deking Wolf with a forehand fake before putting a backhand shot past the blocker side. The Golden Knights made it 3-for-3 on the power-play early in the third period when Stone tapped in a rebound of a Hertl shot from the left doorstep to end the scoring. –Field Level Media

