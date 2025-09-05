LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Good News For Indians, Can Get Permanent Residency In This Country If They Earn Rs 2.7 Lakh A Month, Name Is…

Good News For Indians, Can Get Permanent Residency In This Country If They Earn Rs 2.7 Lakh A Month, Name Is…

Applications can be filed 30 days before the current permit expires. However, since 2022, no bridge permits are offered if you fall short of eligibility, meaning some may have to wait until their sixth year to apply.

Representational image (Pixabay)
Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 5, 2025 09:49:54 IST

Moving to Sweden for many Indians might be a dream, but the first step is usually getting a work permit. And after that, the next big goal is permanent residency (PR), as it not only gives stability but also makes life and career planning much easier.

Unlike a temporary work permit, permanent residency removes the stress of renewing permits every few years. Other benefits include:

– You can change jobs without being tied to one employer.
– You get rights similar to other EU nationals.
– Your family enjoys a more stable immigration status.

This makes PR a valuable step for Indians building their future there.

To qualify for PR, you must have lived and worked in Sweden on a valid work permit and conditions include:

– You must have held a work permit for 48 months.
– In the last seven years, you should have worked at least 44 months in Sweden.
– You must still meet all work permit conditions, prove financial stability, and have suitable housing.
– You should have no criminal record.

Applications can be filed 30 days before the current permit expires. However, since 2022, no bridge permits are offered if you fall short of eligibility, meaning some may have to wait until their sixth year to apply.

From June 17, 2025, stricter financial rules apply. To hold or renew a permit, you must earn at least SEK 29,680 per month (about Rs 2.76 lakh), equal to 80% of Sweden’s median salary. Some groups, like EU citizens, researchers, and seasonal workers, are exempt.

The PR application fee is around Rs 14,000, but the process can take years and restrict travel while under review.

ALSO READ: This Country Closes More Than 700 Schools As Birth Rate Drops, Name Is…

Tags: swedenSweden permanent residency

RELATED News

Who is Anutin Charnvirakul? Meet the 58-Year-Old Bhumjaithai Party Leader Chosen Thailand PM
Dozens Detained in New York Immigration Raids – Here’s What We Know So Far
Meet Girl With World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting, Was Honoured By Armed Forces, Not From US, China, Russia, India
Thailand to Elect New PM Amid Political Chaos – How Will the Vote Unfold in Parliament?
Afghan migrants report surge in forced deportations from Pakistan

LATEST NEWS

iPhone 17 Series Price Leak Ahead of Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event in India: Check Expected Prices for All Models
IB ACIO Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT at mha.gov.in: Steps to Check Exam City and Admit Card PDF- Direct Link Here
Stock market Today: Closing Bell | FLAT FINISH for Sensex And Nifty As Auto And Metals Outshine FMCG And IT
Ghaati Review: Anushka Shetty Film Sparks Fan Reactions As Viewers Claim It Fails To Impress
The Bengal Files Review: Emotional, Intense Drama Leaves Fans Stunned Simratt Kaur, Pallavi Joshi Shine
31-Year-Old Private Airline Pilot Arrested For Allegedly Making Obscene Videos Of Woman With Spy Camera
Government Plans Relief Package To Support Exporters Hit by 50% Trump’s Tariffs
New Me! Hardik Pandya Flaunts Sandy Blonde Haircut Ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Inspector Zende Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Manoj Bajpayee’s performance & Fans Reaction REVEALED
Body Of Abducted Tribal Leader Recovered In Assam
Good News For Indians, Can Get Permanent Residency In This Country If They Earn Rs 2.7 Lakh A Month, Name Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Good News For Indians, Can Get Permanent Residency In This Country If They Earn Rs 2.7 Lakh A Month, Name Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Good News For Indians, Can Get Permanent Residency In This Country If They Earn Rs 2.7 Lakh A Month, Name Is…
Good News For Indians, Can Get Permanent Residency In This Country If They Earn Rs 2.7 Lakh A Month, Name Is…
Good News For Indians, Can Get Permanent Residency In This Country If They Earn Rs 2.7 Lakh A Month, Name Is…
Good News For Indians, Can Get Permanent Residency In This Country If They Earn Rs 2.7 Lakh A Month, Name Is…

QUICK LINKS