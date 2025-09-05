Good News For Indians, Can Get Permanent Residency In This Country If They Earn Rs 2.7 Lakh A Month, Name Is…

Moving to Sweden for many Indians might be a dream, but the first step is usually getting a work permit. And after that, the next big goal is permanent residency (PR), as it not only gives stability but also makes life and career planning much easier.

Unlike a temporary work permit, permanent residency removes the stress of renewing permits every few years. Other benefits include:

– You can change jobs without being tied to one employer.

– You get rights similar to other EU nationals.

– Your family enjoys a more stable immigration status.

This makes PR a valuable step for Indians building their future there.

To qualify for PR, you must have lived and worked in Sweden on a valid work permit and conditions include:

– You must have held a work permit for 48 months.

– In the last seven years, you should have worked at least 44 months in Sweden.

– You must still meet all work permit conditions, prove financial stability, and have suitable housing.

– You should have no criminal record.

Applications can be filed 30 days before the current permit expires. However, since 2022, no bridge permits are offered if you fall short of eligibility, meaning some may have to wait until their sixth year to apply.

From June 17, 2025, stricter financial rules apply. To hold or renew a permit, you must earn at least SEK 29,680 per month (about Rs 2.76 lakh), equal to 80% of Sweden’s median salary. Some groups, like EU citizens, researchers, and seasonal workers, are exempt.

The PR application fee is around Rs 14,000, but the process can take years and restrict travel while under review.

