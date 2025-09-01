Good News For Indians, This Country Relaxes Visa Rules, But There’s A Catch

The Argentine government has announced easier entry rules for Indian citizens who already hold valid US tourist visas.

According to the new regulation, published in Argentina’s Official Gazette, Indian passport holders with a valid US tourist visa will not need to apply for an Argentine visa or Electronic Travel Authorization (AVE). The National Immigration Directorate will check each case with relevant authorities before entry is approved.

This move is also a gesture of reciprocity, as Argentine citizens can already access India’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) free of charge for tourism.

The announcement comes just a month after Argentina introduced a similar policy for travellers from China and the Dominican Republic who also hold valid US visas. Officials say these measures are part of a wider plan to revive tourism and support economic recovery.

Tourism Secretary Daniel Scioli welcomed the decision on X (formerly Twitter), saying it would “facilitate inbound tourism and support Argentine sports.” Deregulation Minister Federico Sturzennegger explained that Indians with US visas will now be able to enter Argentina “without a visa or AVE, without paying any fees.” He stressed that this change removes the need for additional applications.

Highlighting the potential impact, Sturzennegger noted that over 2.2 million Indians visited the US in 2024, and the US issues more than a million visas annually to Indian citizens. He said making entry easier was essential: “It’s impossible to improve tourism if we don’t make it easier for them to come.”

The decision follows discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Argentine President Javier Milei during their meeting in Buenos Aires in July. Argentine Ambassador to India Mariano Caucino also emphasised that attracting Indian tourists is a top priority.

