Green Card Relief for Indians: EB-1 & EB-2 Categories See Major Jump in December Visa Bulletin

Indian skilled workers, long awaiting US green cards, in December 2025, saw much good news regarding movement in the EB-1 and EB-2 visa categories in the Visa Bulletin.

Good Movement for EB-1 & EB-2

In the December 2025 US Visa Bulletin, the cut-off date in both EB-1 and EB-2 visa categories moved ahead by one month:

EB-1 is now current as of March 15, 2022 (up from February 15, 2022), and EB-2 is now current as of May 15, 2013 (up from April 1, 2023).

More Green Card Approvals

This movement means that many more Indian professionals can now take the next steps toward their final green card approval if their application priority date is before each of these new cut-off dates.

Next Steps

For Indian applicants who fit under EB-1 and EB-2, now is the time to start preparing your documents and submit your applications. An early application helps Indian applicants receive benefits like work permits and travel permission while waiting for the final green card approval.

Family-Based Categories Remain Frozen

While the employment-based categories are far more promising, the family-based green card categories are largely still frozen in time and Indian families will still see long waits.

Overall, this December, there is a glimmer of hope for Indian employment-based green card seekers, and for many, the process has become a little easier to navigate after waiting in the queue for so long.

Visa bulletin movements are subject to change based on USCIS and Department of State decisions. The information here is based on early updates and may vary once official data is finalized.