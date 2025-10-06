LIVE TV
Greta Thunberg, 170 Other Gaza Aid Flotilla Activists Deported From Israel: See First Pics Here

Greta Thunberg, 170 Other Gaza Aid Flotilla Activists Deported From Israel: See First Pics Here

Last week, Israel intercepted the flotilla, which had set sail in late August. About 450 activists were detained when Israeli forces stopped the vessels.

Greta Thunberg deported to Greece. Image source: X/@IsraelMFA
Greta Thunberg deported to Greece. Image source: X/@IsraelMFA

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 6, 2025 19:32:15 IST

Greta Thunberg, 170 Other Gaza Aid Flotilla Activists Deported From Israel: See First Pics Here

Israel has deported 171 more activists who were detained while trying to reach Gaza on a humanitarian aid flotilla, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. The deportations on Monday bring the total number of activists sent out of Israel to 341, with 138 reportedly still in custody.

Thunberg was flown to Greece, while others were sent to Slovakia. Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the deported activists held citizenship from several countries, including Greece, Italy, France, and the United States. They were flown from Ramon International Airport in southern Israel. Photos shared by the ministry showed Thunberg and the others dressed in gray sweatsuits and white t-shirts.

Last week, Israel intercepted the flotilla, which had set sail in late August. About 450 activists were detained when Israeli forces stopped the vessels. On Sunday, Israel deported 29 activists, bringing the total at that time to 170. Monday’s deportations added 171 more.

The flotilla, organised by the Global Sumud initiative, aimed to challenge Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza. Israel says the blockade is legal and has described the flotilla as a provocation. Israeli authorities offered to transfer the aid onboard to Gaza through coordination with a foreign government. The Foreign Ministry said the flotilla carried only a small amount of humanitarian supplies. Organisers dispute this, saying their mission was peaceful and intended to deliver urgently needed aid directly to Gazans.

Israel has faced criticism from human rights groups and some governments over its handling of the detainees, including allegations that some were denied legal counsel.

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 7:32 PM IST
Greta Thunberg, 170 Other Gaza Aid Flotilla Activists Deported From Israel: See First Pics Here

